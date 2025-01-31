Kites and culture: Hindu YUVA celebrates Sankranti

Amidst the rhythmic pulse of the Institute’s academic landscape, a vibrant cultural celebration takes place annually — Makar Sankranti — transforming the campus skyline into a canvas of color, tradition and joy. This cherished event breaks through the monotony of school, inviting students to experience a time of cultural connection and festive spirit.

Vidit Pokharna, M.S. QCF ‘25’ and President of Hindu Youth for Unity, Virtues and Action (YUVA), shared his insights about the celebration. “Sankranti is celebrated all across India, marking the transition of the sun into Capricorn,” Pokharna said.

The event’s significance extends beyond mere festivity. Makar Sankranti, observed on Jan. 14, recognizes the lengthening of days as the sun begins to remain in the sky longer and longer each day. Pokharna states that observing the day outside helps participants during the winter months by exposing them to beneficial sunlight, boosting vitamin D production and improving overall health.

Kite- flying during Makar Sankranti is a tradition rich with symbolism and significance. Pokharna explained that kite- flying represents “freedom, hope and the triumph of light over darkness as the sun begins its northward journey.”

This colorful practice also represents the connection between earth and sky, serving as a metaphorical offering to Surya, the sun god.

For agricultural communities, Sankranti is a powerful thanks-giving celebration. Farmers view this day as a moment of profound gratitude, honoring the agricultural cycles that sustain their lives. Pokharna said this day represents the culmination of hard work, the blessing of a bountiful harvest and hopeful anticipation for future agricultural seasons. Families gather to prepare traditional foods like laddu (sesame and jaggery sweets), representing the sweetness of life and the importance of maintaining relationships.

Despite the cold weather, the event was a success, featuring warm food from the Hindu Temple of Atlanta and kite- flying, and Hindu YUVA’s commitment to inclusivity was evident in their approach.

“It was a great way to talk to people one-on-one, including those who only stopped by for five minutes before going back to class,” said Pokharna. “We don’t want to limit it to Hindus inof any nature, but welcome all kinds of people,” Pokharna stated.

He encouraged students to view college as an opportunity to learn about and experience different cultures in keeping with Hindu YUVA’s mission to provide a platform for preserving Dharma while engaging with the wider campus community.

“Being in college, just take it as an opportunity to learn and experience another way of looking at things,” said Pokharna. “If we don’t continue to practice what we’ve grown up believing in and practicing our entire life, then we’re going to start to lose the essence of our culture and the culture that has been fostered for ages now.”

For international students, Hindu YUVA’s events offer a connection to home. “We try to celebrate it in a way that these guys have celebrated back home,” Pokharna explained, citing their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as an example of recreating authentic cultural experiences.

Hindu YUVA’s commitment to cultural preservation and inclusivity extends beyond Sankranti. “We’re not only focused on bringing Hindus together, but bringing the community together and using the Hindu values to do that,” Pokharna said. The organization hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and more.

As the kites soared against the winter sky during Sankranti, they symbolized not only the joyous spirit of the festival but also the ascending aspirations of a diverse student body. Hindu YUVA continues to play a vital role in fostering cultural awareness and inclusivity, inviting all students to participate and learn, regardless of their background.