Tips & Tricks: How to dress for the chilly fall weather

As the summer days gradually give way to the crisp and colorful season of fall, Tech students will need to adapt their wardrobes to the changing season. Just as students seek to maintain a healthy lifestyle, they can also continue to be stylish and cozy this fall.
The transition from summer to autumn may bring its unique set of challenges, but the Technique’s tips and tricks will help you rock your fall fashion with flair.
LAYER UP
One of the key elements of fall fashion is layering. As temperatures fluctuate throughout the day, layering allows you to adapt to the chilly conditions. Start with a lightweight, long-sleeved shirt or blouse as your base and add cardigans, sweaters or even blazers on top. Not only does this keep you comfortable in the varying temperatures, it also adds depth to your outfits and aesthetic.
EMBRACE EARTHY TONES
Fall fashion is incomplete without a rich and earthy color palette. This can include warm hues like deep oranges, reds, olive greens and various shades of brown. Incorporate these colors into your wardrobe to capture the essence of the season. A cozy orange sweater or a deep green scarf can instantly elevate your fall look.
ACCESSORIZE
Scarves and hats are not just practical for keeping warm; they are also great fashion accessories. Opt for knit scarves in complementary colors to your outfit, or choose a patterned scarf to make a statement. Additionally, hats like fedoras or beanies can add some elegance or casual charm. These can be used to accent your outfit’s color scheme or can be bold, functioning as a statement piece.
TRY LEATHER AND DENIM
Leather and denim jeans are timeless pieces that can be your fall wardrobe staples. A leather jacket can add a sophisticated touch to any outfit. You can pair it with dark denim jeans or a classic denim jacket for a more casual look as desired for the occasion.
MIX AND MATCH
Fall fashion encourages creativity. You can mix and match different textures, colors and styles to create unique and personalized outfits. Pair a floral dress with a leather jacket or a plaid shirt with a denim skirt. The possibilities are endless, so do not be afraid to experiment with whatever items you have in your closet!
INVEST IN A FALL COAT
A nice warm coat is a must-have for the fall season. Whether it is a classic trench coat, a cozy faux fur coat or an oversized puffer, your outerwear does not only have to keep you warm but can also make a statement about your style. Experiment with different styles to find what works best for your individual style.
BE TRUE TO YOU
Ultimately, the most important tip for fall fashion is to stay true to your personal style and what you feel comfortable in. Do not forget to let your unique personality inspire your outfits as fall fashion is all about expressing yourself and feeling confident in your choices. Regardless of the change in temperature, maintain a style that you will feel comfortable in throughout the season.