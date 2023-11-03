Tips & Tricks: How to dress for the chilly fall weather

As the summer days gradually give way to the crisp and colorful season of fall, Tech students will need to adapt their wardrobes to the changing season. Just as students seek to maintain a healthy lifestyle, they can also continue to be stylish and cozy this fall.

The transition from summer to autumn may bring its unique set of challenges, but the Technique’s tips and tricks will help you rock your fall fashion with flair.

LAYER UP

One of the key elements of fall fashion is layering. As temperatures fluctuate throughout the day, layering allows you to adapt to the chilly conditions. Start with a lightweight, long-sleeved shirt or blouse as your base and add cardigans, sweaters or even blazers on top. Not only does this keep you comfortable in the varying temperatures, it also adds depth to your outfits and aesthetic.