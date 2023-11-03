2023 parade flaunts creative and engineering skill

The Ramblin’ Wreck Parade was on full display at the annual Homecoming day event. As the final traditional event before the Institute’s Homecoming game, it took place on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 28.

As one of the oldest traditions on Tech’s campus, The Ramblin’ Wreck Parade can be traced back to 1929, when it was known as the Old Ford Race. While the race used to stretch from Atlanta to Athens, it was changed into a parade style format for safety purposes, and it remains that way to this day. Madison Meyers, fifth-year BMED and the Wreck Parade co-sub-chair, told the history of the event and its continued presence at Tech.

“It initially started as a race drive to Athens … now we try and celebrate all aspects of Tech and its uniqueness … trying to bring in all aspects of the Tech community and put it all into one parade that when people come back for Homecoming they feel like there’s a bit of them and a bit of their experience that they can see reflected in the parade,” Meyers said.

The Wreck Parade has three categories: classic car, which is a restored vintage car, fixed body, which focuses on the decoration aspect of the Homecoming theme and contraption, which emphasizes engineering skills to create a human propelled car. All entries fit into one of those components which all have unique histories and timelines within the parade.

“We start very initial brainstorming in March, April-ish and throughout the summer we try and reach out to vendors and get sponsorships and start to form an idea of what the event itself will look like … it’s a very long process and I’d say each step along the way shapes what it’s going to look like so back in May we had these visions and we set a really high goal,” Meyers said.

While staying true to its orgiginal history, the Wreck Parade has recently evolved as well.

“I would say over the years they didn’t have as many performance groups as we’ve tried to have to celebrate a little bit more of the artistic side as well as trying to encompass all aspects of what Tech has become and vendors selling foods or drinks and just fun things. We’re trying to find ways to get more students involved in wanting to come to the parade along with alumni,” Meyers said.