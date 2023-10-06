Tips and Tricks: Staying fit during the fall season

As the academic year kicks into gear with the summer season quickly turning to fall, many students are on the quest for maintaining a healthy lifestyle amidst the frenzy of classes, clubs and social activities.

College life comes with its own set of challenges, from late-night study sessions to an abundance of assignments, projects and midterms to maintaining your health in the upcoming cold and flu season. As the leaves change color and the academic calendar fills up, the Technique provides a few of its tips and tricks to help students stay fit this fall.

Enjoy the outdoors

With cooling temperatures and the sight of bright fall colors, now is the ideal time to take your workouts outdoors as being in nature can offer a captivating backdrop for your fitness journey. Take a walk, run around campus, embark on a long bike ride along the scenic routes of West campus or practice yoga amidst the tranquility of Couch Park. You may find that the beauty of outdoor workouts lies not only in the health benefits but also in the connection you make with nature. With campus’ walkability, you will not have to go far to find your route.

Use a fitness app

Similar to language-learning apps, fitness apps can be invaluable tools to help you stay on track with your health and wellness goals. Apps like MyFitnessPal, Strava, Caliber and AllTrails offer guidance, tracking capabilities and daily motivation right at your fingertips. They help you to monitor your progress, set fitness goals, maintain consistency and even connect with other like-minded individuals.

Maintain a balanced diet

Your fall fitness journey is not complete without the proper nutrition. During the fall season, you can incorporate nutrient-rich, seasonal foods into your meals like apples, sweet potatoes, kale and pumpkin — all of which are packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support your overall well-being. Furthermore, do not underestimate the importance of adequate hydration, even as the temperatures drop. Staying well-hydrated not only supports strong performance and recovery but also helps to maintain your energy levels during your workouts and many busy days.

Stay determined

Remember that progress in fitness requires patience and persistence. Therefore, it is necessary to set achievable fitness goals tailored to your abilities and preferences, allowing you to advance toward your desired level of fitness. Celebrate each milestone along the way, whether it is running your first 5K, achieving a personal best at the gym or simply remembering to exercise for the day. Recognizing your accomplishments not only keeps you motivated but also reinforces positive habits.

Team up

When deciding to embark on your fall fitness journey, it can be difficult to stay accountable to yourself — especially when college life becomes hectic. Having a workout buddy can make fitness more enjoyable and help you stay committed even when schedules get busy. Consider teaming up with a friend, roommate or classmate for workouts or outdoor activities. Sharing your fitness goals and achievements with someone creates a support system that promotes motivation and accountability, making it easier to prioritize your health and fitness amidst the demands of academic life at while in school and beyond.

Practice self care

Amidst the hustle and bustle of college life, it can be easy to overlook the importance of rest and self-care. As you embrace your fall fitness journey, remember that adequate rest and recovery are essential. Incorporate rest days into your fitness routine to allow your body to heal and regenerate. Use this time to participate in self-care practices such as reading, socializing with friends or any activity that helps you relax.

A well-rested and rejuvenated body is better equipped to tackle the challenges of both academics and your personal wellness.

Track your progress

Monitoring your fitness progress not only provides motivation but helps you identify areas for improvement. Try keeping a fitness journal where you record your workout plan, diet and how you feel physically and mentally after each session. You can also use fitness trackers and apps to monitor your steps, heart rate and overall progress.

Sharing your goals and achievements with friends or a support group can provide an additional layer of accountability, encouraging you to stay on course and make strides towards your fitness aspirations.

Beyond the traditional gym workouts, the fall season offers a variety of unique fitness opportunities. Take advantage of these opportunities by engaging in activities that not only keep you moving but also allow you to savor the beauty of fall!