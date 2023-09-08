Tips and Tricks: Career Fair preparation

Whether in-person or virtual, interviews are an important aspect of any hiring process as they help recruiters gain a better understanding of an applicant’s skills and interests.

Amongst all the applications and resumes that come with the busy fall recruiting season, interviews are a great way for companies to put a face and personality to the name.

To make the most of your interviews this year, consider some of the Technique’s tips and tricks in your preparation for a successful interview.

DO YOUR RESEARCH

As a potential intern or employee at the company you are interviewing for, ensure you are familiar with the job description. Research the tasks, duties, expectations and necessary skills associated with your position. This will help you understand what type of employee the company is looking for and how you fit the role.

Researching the company itself is also important as it will allow you to learn more about the company’s values, work environment and company mission. You can also reach out to previous or current interns and employees to gain insight into their experiences working at the company by utilizing resources like LinkedIn and the “Find Alumni” database at gtalumni.org.

Additionally, the Georgia Tech Alumni Association has a new initiative known as Georgia Tech Connect; this platform is an inter-Institute networking effort to promote connections between students and alumni. More information about this recent initiative can be found at connect.gtalumni.org/page/students.

DRESS PROFESSIONALLY

Ensure you are looking and feeling your best at your interview by dressing professionally. Try on your interview outfit beforehand to avoid discomfort the day of, and always follow any guidelines your interviewer has given you regarding the dress code.

However, a general rule for interviews is to dress one level above what you would generally wear at work. This may include wearing a suit or blazer with a button-down shirt and tie, a blouse with dress pants or a dress skirt of appropriate length and even a nice shirt with slacks or jeans if the

company is more casual.

PRACTICE INTERVIEWING

You may not always know what types of questions the interviewer is going to ask. Therefore, preparing answers to some common questions ahead of time is a great way to arrive at the interview with a basic outline of how you plan to present yourself.

Start by searching for general interview questions online and brainstorming your answers. You may narrow your search based on your major and the type of role you are interviewing for. For technical interviews, many resources are available for practice, especially for those looking to sharpen their coding skills.

KNOW YOUR RESUME

Before the interview, the majority of the knowledge the interviewer will have of your skills and past experiences will come from the resume you give them. They may ask you to expand on your prior internships, jobs, extracurricular activities, class projects and coursework beyond what you were able to tell them in your one-page resume.

Reread your resume before arriving at the interview to refresh yourself on the experiences and activities you have listed. Think back to what you accomplished in each specific role, what you learned from your work and how you plan to build on that knowledge in your new position.

After many weeks of improving your resume, attending career fairs and filling out applications, the interview is your final chance to show recruiters what you have to offer. It can be intimidating to talk about yourself and your accomplishments in front of industry professionals, but the most important thing to remember is to be authentic and genuine.

BE YOURSELF

A company consists of different people with distinct perspectives, and they are looking to hire more than just someone with a high GPA. Talking about your passions and career goals will help interviewers know more about what you will bring to their company.

In the end, always remember that an interview is just one meeting that does not determine your value or worth as a student, future employee or person.

Not every interview will be perfect, and not every company will be the right fit for you. Many students go through dozens of applications and interviews before finding their dream job, so it is important to stay determined and positive throughout the process.

Good luck, be confident and happy interviewing!