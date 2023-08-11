Using your student discount

Although college is a notoriously expensive undertaking, many companies offer college students steep discounts to help offset other costs for students. From in-person retailers to digital subscriptions to even transportation, there are various student discounts available to help save money!

Use Buzzfunds

Many students elect to purchase Buzzcard Funds (Buzzfunds) in addition to their freshman meal plan for use at many different retailers and restaurants off-campus. Around the Tech Square area, restaurants and stores such as Moe’s, Ray’s Pizza, Twisted Kitchen and Barnes and Noble accept BuzzFunds to purchase food and other merchandise. Off of West Campus on Hemphill Avenue, restaurants such as Rocky Mountain Pizza Co. also accept BuzzFunds!

NEWS Outlets

Many news outlets require a paid subscription to access their content, but some of these outlets give students a free or discounted subscription! For example, the New York Times gives students a free news subscription when they sign up with their school email address. Other outlets, such as The Economist, The Telegraph and The Guardian offer students discounted rates on their news subscriptions. However, the Technique is always free for all friends of the Institute!

Student Tickets

Whether one is going to the movie theater or going to see a show at the Fox, there are often discounted tickets available to students. Movie theaters such as Regal and AMC Theaters offer students discounted tickets if they purchase tickets in person and present their BuzzCard as proof of their valid student status.

Compile Discounts

Many retailers offer seasonal or changing student discounts, and certain digital services compile these for students to consult periodically. Some of these services include MyUniDays and Student Beans.

Media Subscriptions

Many different subscription based services offer students a discount on their products. For example, Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime, Apple Music and Youtube Premium all offer students heavily discounted rates.

Free Software

Certain software is available to students when they register with their student email address. For example, all Tech students have access to the suite of Microsoft 365 products, such as Microsoft Excel and Powerpoint, for free. Tech students are also eligible for a free Headspace subscription when they sign up using their student email address.

Tech Library Card

Along with the books that can be checked out from the Institute’s library, your library card can also be used to check out content through other programs. Certain apps such as Libby allow you to input your library card information and use their app to check out ebooks and audiobooks.

Transportation

Through Tech’s Parking and Transportation Services, students are able to purchase MARTA passes at a discounted rate. These passes are available on a monthly basis and offer a discount over the prices available to the general public.

Cheaper Insurance

Certain insurance providers, such as Allstate and Progressive, offer college students discounted rates on their insurance coverage. Some providers, such as State Farm, offer a steeper discount for students who maintain a certain grade point average and submit their transcripts regularly as proof.