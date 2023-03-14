Tech’s newly chartered NAACP chapter

Amidst an institute where the Black student body accounts for less than 10% of the student population, the birth of a newfound student-run organization

arises on Tech’s campus.

It is a proactive organization that is “connected in fighting for current day civil rights” said Camille Trotman, third-year LMC and founding president of the Tech chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GT NAACP).

Since the organization was nationally chartered on May 20, 2022, they have made an impact on social justice and racial inequity that both reaches and

transcends Tech’s campus.

Throughout all collegiate NAACP chapters in the nation, Tech’s was amongst the top chapters in registering Georgia residents for the Gubernatorial and Senatorial elections this past fall, explained Trotman.

It is this sort of work that exhibits the organization’s commitment and success towards impactful social change.

“As Black students, especially at PWIs [Predominantly White Institutions], our voices can often be overlooked,” Trotman said, “which is something that comes to no surprise when one looks at the percentage of Blacks at the institution, which is currently

under 10%.”

Another member, Chase Pettiford, second-year BIO, shared their perspective on the topic. “To me, it’s very revolutionary, especially being in the center of Atlanta, which is heavily influenced by Black culture and

Black people.”

In a city home to world-changing pioneers in social justice from Martin Luther King Jr. to John Lewis to Hosea Williams, GT NAACP is carrying on and improving

upon that legacy.

In the organization’s general body meeting held Feb. 13, words of change and activism filled the dimly lit multicultural lounge situated in the John

Lewis Student Center.

However, this meeting consisted of much more than “talks of change.” GT NAACP took action, “[putting] feet on the pavement,” Trotman said.

Members took the evening to send out many factual emails to government officials and representatives to express the concerns and needs of the students and people that they represent.

This was done in direct response to issues of food insecurity in Georgia, reproductive justice and the new decision made by Atlanta’s government to build a $90 million police training facility in the historic South River Forest Park of DeKalb county.

Located in a predominantly Black neighborhood where it is responsible for supplying thousands of residents with fresh air and green space within the city, the facility has been dubbed “Cop City” by opponents.

“With the development of Cop City, it really affects the displacement of inhabitants,” said Adaliah Dunya, third-year BMED.

“Though the decision can’t be reversed, there’s compensations that could be made by the city,” said Dunya as she reflected on what fueled the calls to action in the emails she and her partner Faith Jean, second-year BIO sent out for the evening.

GT NAACP does not limit themselves to any one social issue; instead, they focus on a multitude.

“I personally have a passion for food insecurity, but there’s really other things you can advocate for with[in] NAACP,” said Pettiford.

“Find something that you love to do and serve in that way,” she said about their motivation.

Although GT NAACP does not currently receive funding from the Student Government Association, this has not stopped the “pure hard work” the organization has put into the

campus, according to Trotman.

The future is promising for GT NAACP, and the chapter has worked diligently since their inception to ensure so.

“Legacy is about to start here, something that nobody has expected from Georgia Tech,” Trotman said to emphasize the piece of history being made

currently on the campus.

To stay connected with GT NAACP, visit their

Instagram @gt_naacp.