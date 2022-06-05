iGniTe summer program to begin this month

With the fall semester just two months away, the Institute’s campus is bustling with energy in preparation for the arrival of its newest batch of freshmen, who will be participating in the iGniTe first year summer launch program.

The iGniTe program is a summer session of classes and experiences offered to incoming freshmen. The program allows students the opportunity to get adjusted to college life in a lower risk environment, including the chance to take classes for credit as well as bond with other students. The benefits of participating in iGniTe are evident.

Students have a chance to acclimate themselves to the Institute’s campus, take core curriculum classes, and interact with other freshmen through program-sponsored activities. The program consists of seven tracks that students can select from. The tracks include Analyzing Atlanta, Architecture and Design, GT-F1RST, Innovation, Leadership, Pre-Health, Sustainable Communities, and Undergraduate Research. This year, iGniTe students will start moving in on June 18th and begin classes on June 22nd. Students will move out August 5th, only a week before they will be moving back in for the start of the Fall semester.

In honor of this year’s incoming iGniTe class, iGniTe alumni Havisha Murukuntla, a rising second year IE major, and Aryaman Mukherji, rising second year IE major, gave some insight into their experiences as summer freshmen during the Summer 2021 semester. When asked why she participated in the iGnite program, Murukuntla said, “I chose to do the program to prepare myself for the classes at Georgia Tech and to get a head start, while also being able to make new friends.” iGniTe gives students the opportunity to get a taste of college classes and adjust to college life while taking on a smaller workload, all under the facilitation of program directors trained to help the newly minted students.