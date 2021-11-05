Tech’s annual Mini 500 & Wreck Parade Taylor Gray on November 5, 2021 in Life Racers in the Mini 500 line up at the start outside of Peter Parking Deck. Each team must complete 8 laps around the deck on their tricycle. // Photo courtesy of Taylor Gray Coach Nell Fortner and Luoluo Hong, Tech’s Vice President for Student Engagement and Well-Being, judge the Wreck parade. Racers took advantage of Homecoming weekend falling close to Halloween to dress up in costumes. A member of Delta Sigma Phi helps escort the organization’s fixed body around the parade route. The Wreck Parade consists of classic cars, fixed bodies and contraptions.