Intro to Tech athletics and tips for R.A.T.S.

State of Tech Athletics

Freshmen are entering Tech at a time with nothing but optimism surrounding Tech athletics. Last season, Tech was only one of nine schools to make the postseason in football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball. Volleyball has held an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) ranking for 92 weeks and counting, football finds itself in the ACC championship hunt, and baseball will likely rank inside the top 10 to start the 2026 season. It is safe to say that the Jackets are trending in the right direction.

In 2022, when I started at the Institute, that same optimism was hard to come by. While there were still bright spots in volleyball and golf, Tech was far from the national spotlight in most sports.

On my first day of Week of Welcome, I attended a fan event inside the Brock Football Practice Facility and waited in a line for 20 minutes to get a picture with the head football coach, Geoff Collins. The rumor was that Collins was teetering on very thin ice, and I needed to make sure I got a picture with him before he was gone. By the fourth game of the season, Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury were let go. Now, when I scroll back through my camera roll and see that photo, I realize not only how far Tech has come, but the potential that the future holds.

Enter Brent Key. A former offensive lineman for the Jackets in the late 90s, Key was the offensive line coach during Collins’ tenure and received the interim coaching nod when Collins departed. From the beginning of Key’s tenure, there was a clear change in mindset surrounding Tech football. Key’s desire to play tough, hard-nosed football translated onto the field, and with wins came excitement from the Jacket community. When Key was officially given the top job following the conclusion of the 2022 season, fans were excited for the future. Since Key took over, Tech has pulled off upsets over top-ranked teams such as the University of North Carolina in 2023 and the University of Miami in 2024. If I had to make a guess, I would say that another big-time upset is brewing for this upcoming season. Every home game is electric, and Tech did not lose inside Bobby Dodd Stadium last season.

Jumping from football to basketball, both the men’s and women’s teams will look drastically different from last season. After an outstanding season by the women’s team culminating in an NCAA Tournament appearance, head coach Nell Fortner made the decision to retire. As a result, many players entered the transfer portal and left for other schools, and new head coach Karen Blair has had to bring in many transfers to make up for the lost production. The impact of Blair’s transfers will make or break the season for the Jackets.

On the men’s side, head coach Damon Stoudamire enters his third year coaching the Jackets, and, similarly to the women’s team, there is a lot of roster turnover. That said, Stoudamire was able to keep junior forward Baye Ndongo alongside redshirt senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. to pair them with a barrage of transfers and sought-after freshmen. Once again, Tech’s success will rely on its new guys to mesh well with the veterans and create a team to make a run at a March Madness berth.

Wherever you look, Tech is competing at a conference and national level, and the Institute is building infrastructure to continue competing in the future. Last year, former athletic director Jason “J” Batt announced the commencement of Full Steam Ahead, a $500 million fundraising initiative to support and improve the experience for both student-athletes and fans.

This large-scale project will include a renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, the O’Keefe Gymnasium and the Zelnak Center (basketball practice facility). Also, Tech is currently constructing the Fanning Center, a 100,000 square foot facility that will serve as a hub for student-athletes. New Athletic Director Ryan Alpert continues to lead the charge on these large capital projects. The Fanning Center is expected to be completed in 2026, and Alpert will continue to raise money to reach that $500 million goal.

Overall, Tech’s commitment to athletics is beginning to show results and will continue to do so in the years to come, and freshmen should be excited for the stretch of years they will witness.

Five Recommendations for a R.A.T.S.

Buy Football Season Tickets! Purchasing the Yellow Jacket Club (YJC) ticket for $75 gives you access to all home games and a chance to win tickets for the u[sic]GA game in the Benz. The games are exciting for everyone, regardless of how big a football fan you are, and you get to perform all the gameday traditions. This season, Tech plays Clemson, Virginia Tech and Syracuse at home, which will all likely be great games. The deadline to buy tickets is Aug. 22, so become a YJC member now.

Go to a home volleyball game in O’Keefe Gymnasium! Some of my favorite Tech sports moments are from attending games at O’Keefe. The small, roughly 1,500-seat gym creates an electric atmosphere — nearly every game sells out, and hearing Jackets fans cheer “Point Tech!” gets your heart rate going. Specifically, watching Tech defeat number three-ranked Louisville in 2023 inside a jam-packed O’Keefe was exhilarating. I would highly recommend going to the games against Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Stanford. Tickets are free with a Buzzcard, but make sure you show up early because tickets are first-come, first-serve.

Attend a baseball night game in Russ Chandler Stadium! Not only is the baseball team going to be a national title contender, but our stadium is consistently ranked as one of the best in the nation. The lights of the Midtown and Downtown buildings illuminate the sky, making this a dream environment to watch baseball games. Tech’s field is on the smaller side, so expect lots of home runs and “Brock Shots” for the Jackets. Similarly to volleyball, tickets are free with a Buzzcard.

Try to attend at least one away football game while at Tech! I’ve spent hours on the road going to places such as Chapel Hill, Blacksburg and Athens, and I can say that it’s an amazing experience to travel to another college city for a Tech game. Despite the possibility of getting heckled, the ability to see another school, experience their gameday traditions, and hopefully win on their field is second-to-none. Seeing Jamal Haynes sprint nearly 70 yards with the time dwindling against UNC last year to clinch the victory was an unforgettable experience.

Go to as many Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry games as possible! Who doesn’t love a good rivalry? In any sport, Tech versus u[sic]GA (that school in Athens) is always one of the best games of the year. This upcoming year, we are hosting u[sic]GA’s volleyball team in McCamish (home of the basketball teams) for Tech’s annual Pack the Mac volleyball game. I would also suggest traveling to Stegeman Coliseum in November to watch the men’s basketball team challenge and hopefully defeat the Bulldogs. Most importantly, when another Jacket asks, “what’s the good word?” You respond: “To Hell with georgia!”