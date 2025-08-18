How to overcome imposter syndrome

Do you ever feel uncertain about your future or that you may crumble under the pressure to succeed? Have you ever felt like you don’t belong around your peers because you’re not as smart or feel like you haven’t achieved as much as they have? These thoughts might be a sign of imposter syndrome, where individuals doubt their own accomplishments and feel inferior to their peers. Recognizing these feelings is the first step toward overcoming them, but it is important not to let these doubts define you. There are many strategies you can use to quiet the noise and focus on your growth at Tech.

Turn Comparison into Admiration

Instead of comparing your high school accomplishments to other students you meet, be enthusiastic that you’re surrounded by people who are just as driven and ambitious as you are. After all, chances are these people may be just as intimidated by you as you are by them.

Students with prior research or internship experiences can be of great help when drafting emails to professors or completing applications for employment opportunities; don’t be afraid to ask someone who has these past experiences for advice or help. Instead of viewing your peers as competition, be curious and ask questions about the discoveries they’ve made and how they found their niche. Not only is this a great way to meet new people, but if they’re in your major, this can help you learn more about your field of study and narrow your interests. Even if you have different interests, you’ll still learn something new about a topic you didn’t know before.

Understand that Knowledge is Power

The best way to overcome feelings of inadequacy is to recognize that you’re in a new environment with unfamiliar people, and you’re often your own harshest critic. The transition from high school senior to college freshman can be sudden and overwhelming for many, and one of the most challenging aspects of Tech is managing stress and balancing a heavy workload. Remember, college is a new environment with people who have no knowledge of the type of student you were in high school.

Instead of dreading subjects you may have struggled with in the past, use this as an opportunity to rewrite your story. Change your mindset and envision these courses as stepping stones to your future, rather than viewing them as obstacles. Often, students perform poorly in difficult classes because they go in with a defeated mindset, but remember, you attend an amazing and diverse institution that offers the highest caliber of professors with decades of experience — a feat few universities can claim. Embrace the academic rigor and know you have what it takes, just like everyone else.

Take Advantage of Campus Resources

One of the most paralyzing aspects of imposter syndrome is the fear that asking questions will give the impression you aren’t as intelligent as your peers. However, at Tech, students thrive in an environment where they learn from each other without the expectation of immediately understanding the coursework. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness; it is a sign that you are in touch with your strengths and weaknesses and know what you need in order to succeed.

For those who prefer one-on-one help, every syllabus comes with information regarding both the teaching assistant and professor’s office hours that are flexible to your schedule. Don’t be afraid to ask your professors for help, even if you’ve never spoken in their class. Additionally, the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons (CULC) offers daily tutoring centers for multi-level courses, including chemistry, mathematics, physics and computer science. Here, TAs work together to help you break down complex homework problems and go over questions you’ve missed on past exams. Moreover, bigger “lecture-style” classes offer both Peer-Led Undergraduate Study (PLUS) sessions and exam review sessions for students to get extra practice and last-minute tips days before their exam. The biggest way to overcome feelings of inferiority is to normalize the mindset that asking for help is a significant part of growth, not a sign that you don’t belong.

Remind Yourself of Your “Why”

In times when you feel unsure of your future or overwhelmed with the pressure to perform well academically, it can be helpful to go back to a time before you were admitted with a new perspective. Reread your college essay and application information to remind yourself that you’ve always been able to overcome uncertainty and challenges. Recall why you chose Tech and why you were so happy to be accepted. Revisit your “Why Tech” essay and remind yourself of all the things that made you eager to be part of this community. Remember that you chose Tech, but Tech also chose you.

Celebrate Small Victories

At an institution like Tech, you’re constantly surrounded by high achievers, making it easy to dismiss your own accomplishments and feats. Adopt a celebratory mindset and train yourself to celebrate every challenge you’ve overcome: finishing a tough assignment, getting through a difficult week of finals, or even sending your first cold email to a professor for research. Celebrating these moments builds momentum and can help you rewrite your inner narrative that says you’re not doing enough.

Find Your Community Early

The best place for imposter syndrome to thrive is isolation. Take advantage of the student organization fair and seek out clubs, student organizations and study groups that align with your interests or background. Whether it’s a cultural/religious organization, a major-specific group or an intramural sport, finding your people helps keep you grounded. Surrounding yourself with peers who are also navigating the same challenges makes Tech feel less intimidating and reminds you that you’re not the only one feeling this way.

Prepare to Fail

Studying at Tech is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences any aspiring engineer, doctor or researcher could ever ask for, but Tech is designed to challenge you. The best way to maintain your academic confidence is to understand that struggle is not a sign of failure but a sign of growth. Many students believe that if they were truly cut out for life at Tech, then learning would come easily, but learning difficult concepts and adjusting to college life takes time. Do not fear long nights of studying or disappointing test grades — it is part of the process. Remind yourself that while progress may feel slow, every challenge you overcome is proof you belong here.

Overcoming imposter syndrome isn’t about eliminating doubt; it’s about learning to move forward in spite of it. As your first year progresses, what once felt intimidating will become routine, and you’ll look back and realize you belonged here all along. You have everything it takes to succeed in you; now it’s just a matter of believing it.