Freshman campus resource guide

As you begin to settle into life at Tech, it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by the new environment, but the Institute offers a wide range of resources to help students achieve academic success and personal growth while enrolled. Making full use of all the great resources the campus has to offer is a great way to gain familiarity with the people and places that will be your home for the next several years. The Technique has highlighted some important resources below, and a more comprehensive list can be found at students.gatech.edu/student-resource-guide.

Career

One of the hallmarks of beginning your college career is crafting your first resume. From formatting the layout to choosing the right action verbs, this can be a daunting task to take on by yourself. The Career Center Resume Review events are a great place to start! They host a multitude of in-person and virtual events throughout the school year to help students craft their resumes and CVs. Register for their upcoming session on Aug. 28 using this link: undergraduate.gatech.edu/node/3292. The Career Center also collaborates with corporate partners for interview prep and manages the CareerBuzz page.

One often-overlooked yet essential part of your career path ahead is a professional headshot. Headshots establish a key first impression for recruiters and colleagues anywhere you have an online presence. A clean, professional photo is one way to set yourself apart from the hundreds of other students at career fairs and on LinkedIn profiles. The Iris Headshot Booth is located on the second floor of the John Lewis Student Center, available during all operating hours with no pre-registration required. All you need is your phone and business professional attire.

Academics

As you prepare for your first semester of college-level classes, balancing multiple courses’ homework assignments and study time is a learning curve for many. If you ever feel overwhelmed or get behind, Academic Tutoring, a unit within the Office of Undergraduate Education & Student Success (OUESS), provides a variety of additional programs. From one-on-one programs to “studypaloozas”, they host a multitude of events throughout the year for all different classes. Register ahead online or just simply come by for drop-in sessions as well. All tutoring services are located on the second floor of the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons (CULC)in Suite 283.

Each degree program also offers individual services for its students, including academic advising, tutoring and spaces that students who are members of the school can use to collaborate.

Health

You’ll be lucky to survive your freshman year without contracting a cold at some point. From the communal bathrooms to meals at the dining halls, your immune system will be fighting overtime for this first semester. Stamps Health Services offers a multitude of services, including primary care appointments, X-ray screenings and immunization clinics. This includes the annual influenza vaccine leading up to peak flu season at no cost for students. Walk-in dates and times are promoted throughout the fall semester around campus and online at health.gatech.edu/influenza.

Campus Safety

As you’ve walked around campus your first week, you may have noticed the blue light emergency phones stationed by the walkways. These lights are strategically placed so that at least one is visible anywhere you are standing, with 555 spread across the entire campus. Activate one to automatically alert the GT Police Department and connect to the dispatch office. You should also be connected to the GTENS notification system, which sends alerts concerning on and off-campus incidents and periodic siren testing. The LiveSafe app for Apple and Android also serves as an easy way to report suspicious activity, connect with GTPD and reach other emergency services.

Throughout your first year at the Institute, you will no doubt be in touch with at least one community resource that the campus has to offer. Remember, all of these resources are here to help students be their best possible selves and help them achieve their goals.

Whether you are struggling with a class, need help staying fit, need a mental wellness moment or have a genuine emergency, there are countless campus resources here to help you.