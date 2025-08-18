A Jacket’s guide to eating well and staying fit

At Tech, success isn’t just about what you know — it’s about how well you can keep up. With new classes to navigate, a demanding academic load and a growing social calendar, it’s easy for healthy routines to slip away. Dining hall temptations, late-night study sessions and packed schedules can make it harder to stay healthy, but establishing strong habits early will set you up for success. With a little planning, you can fuel your body and keep your energy high to take on the semester without burning out.

Eat Smart

The dining halls and on-campus restaurants offer plenty of options — some better than others. Aim for balanced meals that include lean protein, whole grains, and colorful fruits or vegetables. This combination will keep you energized and focused, rather than weighed down by overly processed foods.

Don’t skip breakfast, even if it’s something quick like yogurt with fruit or a piece of whole-grain toast with peanut butter. Keeping healthy snacks in your backpack, such as nuts, granola bars or baby carrots, can help you avoid vending machine temptations between classes.

Hydration is equally important. Carrying a reusable water bottle not only saves money but also encourages you to drink regularly throughout the day. If you’re a caffeine lover, try to balance coffee and energy drinks with plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Stay Active

You don’t need to train like a varsity athlete to benefit from exercise. Even moderate, consistent activity improves mood, sleep, and concentration — all crucial to being successful at Tech.

The Campus Recreation Center (CRC) is a resource worth exploring early in the semester. With its basketball courts, swimming pools, climbing wall, fitness center and group classes, there’s something for everyone. If the CRC feels intimidating, start small: try a beginner-friendly class, use the walking track or meet a friend for a casual workout.

Don’t overlook the campus itself as a workout space. Walking to class instead of taking the bus, biking around campus or running the Pi Mile loop can help you stay active without carving out extra gym time.

Prioritize Mental Health

College life can be overwhelming, especially during midterms and finals. Exercise, good nutrition, and adequate sleep all play a role in managing stress, but so does making time for things you enjoy.

Self-care looks different for everyone. For some, it might be attending a yoga class at the CRC; for others, it’s going on a late-night Waffle House run with friends after an exam. The key is to strike a balance between working hard and giving yourself permission to recharge.

If you’re struggling, Tech offers a variety of mental health resources through the Center for Mental Health Care & Resources. Services range from counseling to workshops on stress management, and information is available at mentalhealth.gatech.edu.

Find Your People

Surrounding yourself with positive, supportive people can make a huge difference. Friends who encourage healthy habits — whether that’s heading to the CRC together or cooking a nutritious meal — can help you stay accountable. At the same time, be the kind of friend who supports others, especially during tough academic weeks.

Joining clubs, intramural teams or student organizations is another great way to stay socially connected while incorporating activity into your routine. These connections can help you feel grounded and motivated, both academically and personally.

Start Small, Stay Consistent

The most effective health habits are the ones you can stick with. Set realistic goals: maybe that’s cooking one healthy meal a week, attending two group workouts or walking 10,000 steps a day. Over time, these small actions add up, building a strong foundation for your physical and mental well-being.

College is demanding, but you’ll get more out of your Tech experience if you take care of yourself along the way. Eat smart, stay active, lean on your support system and make time for the things that bring you joy. No matter how busy the semester gets, don’t forget: a healthy Jacket is a happy Jacket.