Film review: ‘Tron: Ares’ chases after franchise success

“Tron,” a cult classic and fan-favorite franchise, returns with a new installment. “Tron: Ares,” the newest addition to the series, stars Jared Leto as the titular Ares, Greta Lee as the renowned programmer Eve Kim and Evan Peters as Jullian Dillinger. Ares, a sophisticated computer program, enters the real world to carry out a vital mission. While the film gained attention for releasing almost 15 years after the last movie, it failed to live up to the charm of the others in the franchise.

The best part about the movie is its soundtrack. One of the reasons its predecessor, “Tron: Legacy,” is still talked about is because of its score by Daft Punk, and “Tron: Ares” continues this tradition. The new film was scored by the rock band Nine Inch Nails, led by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Reznor has been composing for films consistently since the 1990s, with his latest and most notable work being the soundtrack of “Challengers.” Fans were excited about this new addition since their expectations were high after Daft Punk. Nine Inch Nails did not disappoint. “Tron: Ares” is filled with electrifying sounds and a buzzing score that fits with the action of the film.

In the science fiction genre, visuals are an important part of the overall mood of the film. “Tron: Ares” builds their world with a city skyline and a bright, neon red color that is highlighted throughout the entire movie. With red being almost everywhere — from the characters’ uniforms to their weapons and bikes — the film is visually striking.

However, the storyline unfortunately fell flat. The film revolves around Ares, a computer program with high artificial intelligence, who is sent into the real world by Jullian Dillinger to retrieve crucial code. During this process, Ares experiences a change of heart as he learns more about humanity and what it means to be a human.

While the message and premise of the film suggest a classic, heartwarming sci-fi about the value of real-world experiences, its execution tells a different story. The only hints that the audience gets as to why Ares suddenly decides to defect from his creator are through his interactions with Eve, the programmer who opposes Dillinger. Ares sees Eve’s concern for him despite her barely knowing him and the fact that he is not human. However, this tender moment is cut short by car chase scenes, and the feeling is never expressed again through longer dialogue.

The casting choices also shape much of the movie’s overall impact. Jared Leto is very outwardly the main character of the movie. He gets the best lines and most dynamic stunts. It’s hard not to feel like “Tron: Ares” exists mainly to showcase Leto as a flawless, larger-than-life hero. Despite the fact that Leto takes up most of the screentime, his performance as Ares is not linear; he fails to bring the emotional impact he could have as an AI program discovering the values of humanity.

If viewers are looking for a thrilling action movie with vivid visuals, “Tron: Ares” may be enjoyable. However, in today’s technological environment where AI is a reality in many people’s lives, the movie fails to impactfully deliver its theme of the importance of empathy. While the “Tron” franchise holds a special place in many fans’ hearts, “Tron: Ares” doesn’t quite have the same spirit as the others.