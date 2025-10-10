Matt Maltese brings melancholic romance to Atlanta’s Tabernacle

Following the release of his latest album, “Hers,” Matt Maltese graced the stage at the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 17. On the second night of his tour, the British-Canadian songwriter touched the hearts of his audience through his slow, romantic setlist. Over the course of the night, he played iconic songs like “Nightclub Love,” “Everybody’s Just as Crazy As Me,” and arguably the most famous “As the World Caves In.” Fans were enchanted by his emotional and polished performance, dancing and singing along with him and his live band.

Cornelia Murr, a fellow British singer-songwriter, kicked off the night before Maltese began his performance. With her enchanting voice and demeanor, she set the expectations high for the rest of the show.

Maltese’s powerful entrance was accentuated by the audience’s sheer excitement as the sound of applause rippled through the venue. In a simple blue sweater, he graced the stage along with his talented live band, who effortlessly changed instruments between songs. The pleasant sound of the clarinet and the electric guitar charmed fans all across the venue.

After playing his iconic hits of “Nightclub Love,” “Everybody’s Just as Crazy as Me” and “Krystal,” an emotional ballad reflecting on a past love that he feels nearly destroyed him, he took a couple minutes to introduce the members of his band.

Not only did Maltese’s voice enthrall the audience, but his stage presence, the choreographed lighting and the skill of the band, ensured that it was a night that no fan would forget. During “Madhouse,” the light suddenly flipped to red in time with the climax of the song, alluring his fans once more.

With a strong Atlanta fanbase, the singer gave the city a special treat: a song he had not yet played on tour before. The introduction to “Wish You’d Ask Me” helped the audience fall in love with his voice yet again, as he sang his longing for a deeper emotional relationship.

Almost reading his listener’s minds, he brought Murr back on stage for a ravishing rendition of “Arthouse Cinema,” further emphasizing his emotions of intense romantic grief with lyrics like “They say that no one hears you scream out in space, well / At the pictures, no one hears you sob and sob / And sob.”

Maltese’s stage presence and connection with the audience were unmatched. He excitedly asked the audience if it was anyone’s birthday. A swarm of fans jumped up and down, hoping to be acknowledged by the star of the night. One lucky girl in the front row was selected to come up on stage, as he sang his iconic “Happy Birthday” to her. She sat on a regal chair with a crown, as the guitarist slyly surprised her with a slice of birthday cake, topped with a candle for her to blow out.

As he neared the end of his show, he announced that his last song would be the fan-favorite “As the World Caves In” that carries a theme of connection and intimacy, even in the face of world destruction.

The crowd was doleful as his band exited the stage to leave for the night. After a few minutes, a domino of “Encore! Encore! Encore!” revitalized the audience, as they yelled for his reentrance.

Ultimately, he came back on, ready to close out the emotional night with two more hits: “Cure for Emptiness” and “Everyone Adores You.” This time, the crowd listened with even more passion than before, knowing that it was truly going to be the end of a night to remember.

In just his second night of his tour, Maltese raised the standards for the rest of the run. His soulful renditions of his classics not only resonate with his fanbase, but also truly cement him as a master of his craft.