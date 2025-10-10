Concert review: Treaty Oak Revival proves country still rocks

Cowboys and rodeo queens took over Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on Thursday Sept. 25 decked out in boots and big buckles to watch Treaty Oak Revival on their Bad State of Mind Tour.

The concert started at 8 p.m. with opening act Parker Ryan, a rock artist who performed a combination of covers and original work. After his set closed out, Treaty Oak Revival arrived on stage at 9:30 p.m. and started off with one of their lesser known releases, “Have a Nice Day,” immediately differentiating between the hardcore devotees and the more casual fans.

Though many might not be familiar with the band, they have been on quite the rise in recent years. Their tracks often play in the background at a tailgate or in the soundtrack of hit shows like “Landman.” Treaty Oak Revival has a limited discography compared to other acts, only having three full albums, one of which is a nine track acoustic re-recording of their songs. The most recent one was released in 2025, and the band has consistently released singles since their latest album.

The crowd at the amphitheater didn’t truly come together until the band sang “Missed Call,” the group’s most popular release from their debut album “No Vacancy.” After “Missed Call,” the energy of the concert did not go back down. It was hit after hit with the band playing seven out of their top 10 songs on Spotify in a row.

Treaty Oak Revival occupies a particular space in country music. Their country-rock feel has a unique air of nostalgia attached to it that reminds listeners of the rock-infused country music of the 1990s and early 2000s. In recent years, big country acts have been separated into two camps, with one being more influenced by pop and the other more influenced by folk. Treaty Oak Revival sits squarely outside of these two groups with their music heavily drawing from rock sounds. The band is a breath of fresh air, and they have amassed an audience from their unique sound in the modern country landscape.

In between songs, lead singer Sam Canty encouraged crowd interaction. With it being peak college football season, Canty showed his support for the school in Athens by starting the call and response chant the school is known for and ending it by saying he hoped u[sic]GA wins.

For those planning on going to a future concert, it is recommended to bring a rain jacket. It is tradition that during “Boomtown” the audience erupts into a mess of flying cups, with drinks pouring back down on the audience. The band encouraged this behavior with Canty telling the crowd to “rage” once the song started. The pit in Alpharetta followed his instructions while those outside of the pit were not as enthusiastic. It’s understandable considering the steep price tag of beverages at concert venues.

Aside from the rowdy crowd, “Boomtown” acts as a love letter to the band’s home of Odessa, Texas, a city in the heart of oil country. The band played the song in the middle of their run of hits, keeping the energy high in the middle of the concert.

“Fishnets” brought the concert down to a slower pace. The energy and aggression present in the previous tunes were replaced with sadness and longing. Treaty Oak Revival’s music openly discusses taboo topics like drug abuse and mental health and does so with a tone of underlying melancholy and subtle rage. Treaty Oak Revival ended their set with “Ode to Bourbon,” a mellow tune relative to the rest of the discography.

However, the concert was not truly over as seemingly no show can end today without some sort of encore. The band came out again five minutes later, and the concert came to a true end after the high energy “See You in Court,” a song filled with anger and expletives allowing the audience to get all of their rage out.

Treaty Oak Revival stayed true to their roots by bringing the dirt and dust of West Texas to Alpharetta. The band is authentically country, bringing a strong energy everywhere they go. Rock and country belong together, and the band is reviving the often forgotten sub-genre with passion.