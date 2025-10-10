Concert review: The Lumineers celebrate ‘Automatic’ in Atlanta

The year is 2025 and the golden years of stomp-and-holler folk rock are long gone. Except, no one told the Lumineers that. With the new resurgence of the pop-folk genre through artists like Noah Kahan and Mt. Joy, as well as the recent return of Mumford & Sons, it felt only right for the Lumineers to join the movement themselves with their fifth studio album “Automatic,” released February of this year.

The Lumineers, founded by Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites in 2005, were one of the most (if not the most) prolific and vital artists in the original folk rock upswing back in the early 2010s. They broke into the mainstream with their debut single “Ho Hey” and subsequent songs off of their self-titled record in 2012. Since then, they have continued to be a nostalgic cornerstone for their fans, releasing new music and touring periodically.

Following the release of “Automatic,” the Lumineers embarked on a massive world tour that will span five continents in 2025 and 2026. These dates include an Oct. 4 show in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where thousands of adoring fans flocked to the venue, dressed in long, flowing skirts and braided flower crowns (referencing the track “Flowers In Your Hair”).

Fellow folk-inspired musician Chance Peña opened the show, and he delivered a beautiful performance, showcasing his widely appreciated discography. He played his biggest songs like “In My Room” and “i am not who i was,” which were hits with the audience. In a particularly emotional moment during his set, he talked about seeing the Lumineers as a kid which had inspired him to make music; he concluded by expressing what a dream it was to be sharing the stage with his idols.

The Lumineers took to the stage after that, bringing the whole arena to their feet with the opening chords of “Same Old Song,” a new track off of “Automatic.” Immediately, the band’s musicality became the main focus of the night, with the seven members’ immense talent on show. They acted as though they were friends playing music around a campfire, rather than on stage at State Farm Arena.

Further contributing to this child-like atmosphere was Schultz’s venture into the audience during “BRIGHTSIDE.” He weaved in and out of aisles of fans, leaving them slack-jawed in awe and giddy with excitement. It truly felt as though Schultz was coming down to the audience’s level and bringing them along on the emotional highs and lows of the song.

After the first stretch of songs, the energy really took off in the venue during “Gloria” when confetti shot out of cannons and rained down upon the entire arena. The song itself is about a woman’s struggle with alcoholism and dealing with the day-to-day tasks of motherhood. Between the shimmering confetti and dramatic bum-bum-bum of the drums, the song was a standout from the night.

Later on, the band played fan-favorite “Ophelia.” During the song, Schultz and multi-instrumentalist band member Stelth Ulvang effortlessly passed a tambourine soaring into the air back and forth. The entire venue chorused the refrain together: “Oh, Ophelia / You’ve been on my mind, girl, since the flood / Oh, Ophelia / Heaven help the fool who falls in love.” While many danced and threw their fists in the air, the fans having the most fun were perhaps the pair of young girls at the back of the venue twirling each other and singing along wildly.

The fun, jig-like fervor of “Big Parade” melted into a cover of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel, which was dedicated to Schultz’s brother who passed away just a few months ago. The venue empathized with the singer, pulling out their phone flashlights and swaying them in a show of unity.

Without stopping for an encore, the Lumineers leapt into their two last, and perhaps most anticipated, songs of the night: “Cleopatra” and “Stubborn Love.” True to the genre’s name, the audience stomped and hollered the lyrics of the beloved songs. Particularly, the lyric “It’s better to feel pain, than nothing at all” seemed to strike a chord with the audience.

As the final notes of “Stubborn Love” rang throughout the arena, the Lumineers’ lasting musical importance became clear. They proved that the folk rock genre is just as innovative and exciting as it was 15 years ago, and their music retains the emotional depth and communal feel, inspiring catharsis with each stomp and holler.

The Lumineers are continuing on tour until June 2026, and their new album “Automatic” is available to listen on all streaming services.