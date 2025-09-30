Peckish brings Jamaican-inspired dinner menu to Pullman Yards

This month, Peckish in Pullman Yards announced its permanent stay with the debut of its new dinner menu. The project began as a pop-up by chef Tamara Hewitt in the space formerly occupied by Fishmonger and has since evolved into a fixture of Atlanta’s vibrant brunch scene.

Since 2021, Pullman Yards has offered its residency program as a launchpad for small business owners and emerging restaurateurs to showcase their visions. Peckish’s graduation shows not only its strength as a business but the impact of the residency program for entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

“I want people to know how grateful I am for the community that supported Peckish from day one. Every milestone we’ve reached is because people showed up, spread the word and believed in what we’re building,” Hewitt said in a statement.

The new dinner menu fuses her Jamaican heritage with the restaurant’s Southern sensibility, like jerk chicken wings that blend Caribbean warmth with barbecued sweetness.

“I like to take familiar flavors and give them a twist,” said Hewitt in an interview with the Technique.

Peckish focuses on tapas and small bites to be paired with larger sharing plates. Among the tapas are some of the menu’s most playful dishes: avocado panna cotta, tamarind-glazed pork belly and oxtail empanadas. Coconut, wine, piri piri and mango infuse the mussels. “It’s layered, comforting and very ‘Peckish,’” Hewitt said about the dish. “It’s one of my favorites.”

The larger sharing options range from Jamaican favorites like fried escovitch, curry goat and braised oxtail to more experimental additions like jerk sweet potato and a collard-kale caesar salad.

On the side, Hewitt offers a collection of reimagined traditional dishes. The classic Jamaican sweet plantain arrives butterflied against red onion, crumbled feta, fried panko and chimichurri sauce.

The $105 Peckish Tower is designed for two to share. It begins with the sweet plantains, curry cornbread and tostones. Included are two tapas and one main dish, accompanied by coconut-infused rice and peas. The meal is finished with one dessert selection.

At the entrance of the dining room, an elevated glass case displays Hewitt’s array of sculpted desserts, including potted plant-shaped chocolate mousse, moon-shaped lemon cheesecake and coconut tres leches. The Baby Banana, a banana-shaped banana pudding, Hewitt explained is a nod to her childhood favorite fruit.

The cocktail menu weaves tropical flavors like hibiscus, pineapple and mango into familiar American concepts. The Starboard Light features passionfruit, honey and egg white in a reinvented whiskey sour. There are also takes on popular Caribbean drinks, like the Sky Juice elevated with nutmeg and butterfly pea flower.

The dining room spills out into a colorfully lit patio bar and outdoor terrace. The open layout concept invites guests to wander and mingle.

“Trust your voice and lean into your story,” Hewitt said as advice to up-and-coming restaurateurs. “What makes you stand out is your perspective and the authenticity you bring to your work.”

Peckish is open 5-10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can stay up to date on menu offerings and events at @peckish_atl on Instagram.