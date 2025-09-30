Indie darlings The Backseat Lovers perform an intimate show at Terminal West

Indie rock band The Backseat Lovers performed a short, intimate set at Terminal West on Friday, Sept. 19. The show sold out in minutes when it went on sale, and eager fans packed into the venue, ready to sing every word to the band’s pop rock hits.

The Backseat Lovers are famously known for their indie hit “Kilby Girl,” a song that’s since become a staple for many college students. The band hails from Provo, Utah, where the singer and guitarist met at an open mic. In early 2019, the band released their debut album, “When We Were Friends” and toured the album until late 2022 when they released their sophomore album, “Waiting to Spill.”

The concert started promptly at 11:45 p.m., a late-night show put on by Shaky Knees Music Festival. All four band members entered the stage to fanfare and excitement from concertgoers. For the first five minutes, the band played an instrumental jam, reminiscent of guitar riffs from their first album. After a mini-guitar battle, the band began their set with “Pool House,” a song with a metaphor about feeling uncomfortable at a pool party.

The group continued with “Growing/Dying,” a moody, guitar-heavy song that the crowd sang along to, loudly and emotionally. After a short tuning break, they ended the first part of their set with the vocal-heavy, raw “Snowbank Blues.” The crowd swayed, mostly silent as Joshua Harmon, the lead singer of the band, crooned each lyric.

After the song, Harmon thanked the crowd for coming to the late-night show, adding that it was the latest he had ever played. He lamented over his voice while expressing that this show was the hardest it had been to sing during the entire tour. He ended his brief speech by asking the fans to help him by singing a little louder for the rest of the show.

And so they did. The band followed up by playing two unreleased songs from their new album that’s set to release soon. Concertgoers thirsted over the new songs, both of which were rock ballads with harsh guitar cords. Harmon sang about a rollercoaster and a lover in pain, a show of musical emotion.

Each song was charged, but nothing compared to when the beginning chords of “Kilby Girl” played. The crowd was thrilled, and each fan sang just as loud as Harmon. Jonas Swanson, the band’s lead guitarist, played an adjusted guitar riff, keeping the crowd captivated throughout the entirety of the song.

They followed up “Kilby Girl” by playing “Maple Syrup” and “Olivia,” equally invigorating songs. Harmon joked that his voice was shot, and that he sounded like he had been smoking a cigarette for 25 years. The fans didn’t seem to agree, cheering after his every sentence.

Harmon expressed how lucky he was to be surrounded by fans and people who were so supportive. He ended his talk by saying that they’d skip the illusion of an encore, and he hoped to see fans soon. The band closed out the concert by playing “Sinking Ship,” their energetic and poignant hit. As the last few chords rang out, the fans cheered deafeningly as the band retreated back.

Though brief, the set crackled with energy, proving The Backseat Lovers are a rising force in the indie music scene — Terminal West felt every bit of it last Saturday.