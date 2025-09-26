Patagonia’s Fix-It Fest hosts Lunar Vacation

On Sept. 13, Patagonia’s Beltline location presented the Fix-It Fest,a display of local Atlanta businesses and non-profits that focus on repair and sustainability. The store had many sustainability-focused activities for visitors to utilize including shoe, clothing and bike repair offerings.

The event had a plethora of repair demonstrations and workshops both inside and outside of the store. Outside, many patrons brought their bikes for small repairs. A few booths from local businesses littered the walkway including the Bakery Atlanta’s booth which gave children the opportunity to create felt patches and display them on a wall. Meanwhile, Atlanta ToolBank helped guests build bird houses.

Inside, shoppers brought ripped and worn clothes for fixing. Seamstresses from Topstitch Studio sat at tables, mending many different items from shoppers such as tees, pants and jackets. There were small sewing kits sold at the front of the booth for those without their items and shoppers who were looking to repair more at home.

Between the clothing sections stood a table with a collection of shoes including loafers and boots with the soles taken off. Although no shoe repairs were done at the Fix-It Fest, Village Shoe Service demonstrated shoe-fixing techniques and handed out rivets, tools and leather sole keychains for customers to take home.

Towards the front of the store, a Patagonia employee painted designs on shoppers’ clothing where guests got to bring a piece of clothing, choose a design and pick a color. They then watched as the employee used a fabric-printing process to display the custom design. Some of the clothing brought to the booth was as thin as a cotton tank and as thick as raw denim. The printing was versatile and long-lasting, satisfying the long line of shoppers. Afterwards, the shirt was placed on a shelf to dry and could be picked up by the patron after an hour. This way, they could ensure the design was not ruined by smeared paint.

Not only did Patagonia host the repair event, they also provided space for Lunar Vacation to perform as a part of Fix-it-Fest. Lunar Vacation is a local Atlanta band with hit songs such as “Blue Honey” and “Unlucky.” As audiences wrapped around the store, Patagonia reopened its doors around 7:30 p.m. The band showed up soon after as the crowd cheered for their appearance. Because of the store’s location and space, the event fostered an intimate environment where Lunar Vacation and their audience were face-to-face.

Lunar Vacation played a total of 14 songs that spanned across their EP and three albums. These included their previously mentioned songs and newer tracks from their album, “Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire,” which was released last year. The crowd listened to every track with attention and clear love for the band, which created a warm atmosphere for everyone involved.

After the end of the show, lead singer Gep Repasky and guitarist Maggie Geeslin gave fans a chance to speak and take photos with them. When asked about their Atlanta heritage, they replied, “It feels really nice…like we’re just back home. It’s very comforting.” Repasky also mentioned that she used to work at the Patagonia store and how welcomed she felt. As an Atlanta-based group, the duo also shared their favorite restaurant on the Beltline: Delbar.

Lunar Vacation plans to continue their music with another album that will be mostly self-produced. “We’re excited to do it, but we don’t really know what we’re gonna do. But the unknown is exciting,” said Repasky. Lunar Vacation’s albums span across multiple genres, from bedroom indie-pop to the more recent, experimental songs. The band expressed their passion for music, adding that the recording is set to take place in Georgia, as a testament to their roots.

To catch live music and enjoy local activities, make sure to visit the Atlanta Beltline and The Krog District’s page for upcoming events.