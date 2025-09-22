Shaky Knees Day 2 reaffirms the festival’s rock agenda

The second day of Shaky Knees marked the festival’s first full stretch from morning to night, and with that came many fantastic set options from artists and bands across the lineup. All four stages offered a wide selection of shows whether festival-goers were looking to join a mosh pit or enjoy a more laid-back afternoon set from the lawn.

The full day of shows also meant that many festival-goers got to try some of the many food options that the festival had to offer. Whether they were looking for a slice of pizza, Southern barbeque or vegan bowls, the food vendors had something to offer everyone in order to keep fans fueled throughout the day.

Adding to the atmosphere of the festival was a giant animatronic Ozzy Osborne that towered over festival-goers. The metal legend’s look-alike weaved through the festival grounds all throughout the weekend, bringing joy to fans and taking photos with them.

Sounds from Saturday

Fat Dog was one of the standout performances early in the day, and despite the blistering heat, the band packed out the Ponce De Leon stage and had the whole crowd moving to their synth-punk beats. During their performance, frontman Joe Love planted himself in the crowd and didn’t leave for most of the set, encouraging the crowd to jump and mosh around him. Between the distorted saxophone and the pounding rhythm, the band created a wall of sound that ramped up the festival’s energy for the day ahead.

Up next on the Ponce De Leon stage was Australian indie rock band Radio Free Alice. The group kicked off with new tracks “Empty Words” and “Toyota Camry,” giving the audience a groovy beat to jump and nod their heads along to. Their addictive guitar licks, along with lead singer Noah Learmonth’s distinct vocals, pulled people in. After a few songs, the band had established an easy rapport with the crowd who responded with growing energy as the set continued to gain momentum until its end.

Meanwhile, on the Piedmont Stage, Highly Suspect kept things rocking. The three-piece band played songs from across their decade-spanning discography as they performed for a crowd that seemed to know every word. Highlights from their set included “Bath Salts” and “My Name Is Human,” both of which showcased the band’s gritty riffs and electrifying vocal delivery.

The Backseat Lovers’ set was unforgettable. Despite lead singer Joshua Harmon admitting that his voice was not at full strength, the performance showcased the raw emotion of the band’s music and the talented musicianship of its members. They sang iconic older songs like “Kilby Girl” and “Pool House” as well as a handful of unreleased tracks from a new album expected to drop soon. By the end of their set, the Backseat Lovers had not only played fan-favorites but also teased an exciting future, leaving festival-goers buzzing with anticipation of what’s next for the band.

Across the park, the All-American Rejects drew an equally large crowd. Despite releasing their hit album “Move Along” 20 years ago, the band brought energy to performances “Dirty Little Secret” and “It Ends Tonight” as if the songs came out just yesterday. Lead singer Tyson Ritter’s trademark quirkiness shone through in between sets — during one break, he held an impromptu wedding for a newly engaged couple in the crowd. Before igniting the crowd with “Move Along,” Ritter paused to reflect on how much Atlanta meant to him, saying that they wrote the song while staying at the now closed Highland Inn.

Day 2 of Shaky Knees reaffirmed what Day 1 had already proven: both bands and fans alike came ready to rock. Catch up with us tomorrow to hear about the final day of the festival!