‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is murderously entertaining

After years of anticipation, Netflix has finally released the continuation of their beloved series “Wednesday.” Fans have been itching to get their hands on a new mystery for the effortlessly charming Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) to solve. Thankfully, this new season is full of enough twists and thrills to keep everyone entertained.

Season 2 was released in two parts: Part 1 dropped on Aug. 6, and Part 2 followed on Sept. 3. This isn’t anything new for Netflix; they’ve been using this strategy to increase subscriber retention since the release of “Stranger Things” Season 4 in 2022. While it may appear to be a marketing strategy, this decision enables Part 1’s content to contain an entire story arc with a clear beginning and end. Part 2 then presents a new arc with a clear resolution.

Season 2 of “Wednesday” focuses more on the relationships between the members of the Addams family rather than the adventures of Wednesday and her classmates. While the family made brief appearances in Season 1, they appear in every episode of Season 2 as central characters. These familial relationships become integral to the plot and the core of the show as a whole throughout the season.

Specifically, the relationship between Morticia and Wednesday is the major focus of both Parts 1 and 2, and it explores how their bond shifts after facing conflicts in belief. Even side characters like fellow students Bianca and Enid experience character arcs centered around familial relationships.

Season 2 gives its side characters the necessary screentime to fully develop. “Wednesday” sports a large cast of characters, but the writers make balancing their storylines seem effortless. They add a lot of new characters this season, but they don’t feel shoehorned and make for great additions to the cast. A clear standout performance is Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille, an admirer of Wednesday and fellow Nevermore student. Templeton takes what was written as a one-dimensional character and portrays her as so much more than the sum of her parts. Agnes eventually joins the main duo of Enid and Wednesday to form a crime-solving team that never fails to provide enjoyable banter.

The new season also introduces important new members of the Addams family, Hester and Ophelia Frump, who play a central role in this season’s mystery plot. Additionally, Steve Buscemi takes on the role of Principal Dort and drives much of the Nevermore-based conflict in the season. There’s also a new love triangle this season. However, rather than revolving around Wednesday, the new triangle is instead centered around Enid’s relationships with Ajax and a new werewolf student, Bruno.

Despite this, romance is not as integral to the plot as it was in the first season with Wednesday, Tyler and Xavier. This is due in part to Jenna Ortega’s desire for Wednesday to have no romantic relationships. Wednesday’s character progression in Season 1 focused on learning how to collaborate and maintain relationships with others, but in Season 2, she closes herself off, leaving much of her Season one development feeling obsolete..

There are some rehashed Season 1 plots, like capture the flag, but Season 2 is much more graphic and darker, with several violent deaths that contrast with the series’ previous tone. The writers appear to mature the series with a stronger horror focus, tying back to the original Addams Family concept. While this change improves the show, the new antagonists feel weak and unthreatening due to Wednesday’s psychic abilities, allowing her to solve mysteries quickly. The most compelling adversary continues from Season 1 and becomes prominent in Part 2.

Overall, “Wednesday” Season 2 is an improvement on the mystery and gothic comedy that made the original season so popular. With all parts available now, fans of the original season, along with those who are curious about the new plot, should definitely tune in for a killer time.