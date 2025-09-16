‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle’ is a must-see

Five years after Ufotable’s blockbuster film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train” took the world by storm as Japan’s highest-grossing film and highest-grossing anime feature of all time, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” now presents itself as a new scene for anime-lovers and manga series fans to get hold of.

Premiering internationally just two months after its Japanese domestic debut, the film represents the first rendition of the trilogy movie series, ending the popular Japanese media series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”

“Infinity Castle” looks to conclude the four-season show through a three-part movie release rather than a series finale, a choice tested through “Mugen Train,” as a Season 2 opening that was later adapted into a seven-episode series to start the second season.

Following the manga series ending, “Infinity Castle” begins at the end of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 4 finale, which featured the most significant and final battle of the series.

In the film, the series’ main protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, and deuteragonists, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, enter the Infinity Castle to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ best combatants, the Hashira, for the final saga battle against the demon king, Muzan Kibutsuji, and his upper-rank demons.

Praised by fans and critics for its intricately laid-out visuals, electrically choreographed fight scenes and masterfully woven storylines, the film brings together what many fans of the show, many of whom already know how the series ends, want to see — non-stop action.

Lasting over 165 minutes, “Infinity Castle” is one of the longest animation films released in recent times, supported by its extensive use of backstory and multi-story plotlines.

Broken down, the film consists of several concurrent plotlines within the Infinity Castle. Connected through the use of talking crows, known as Kasugai Crows, audiences and characters are narrated through the interconnected story as characters battle it out in the ever-changing and expanding Infinity Castle.

With continuously changing settings within the Infinity Castle, the film focuses on three main fights: Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka vs. Akaza (Upper Rank three), Zenitsu Agatsuma vs. Kaigaku (Upper Rank six) and Shinobu Kochō and Kanao Tsuyuri vs. Doma (Upper Rank two).

Each with their own personal agendas against their respective opponents: Tanjiro continuing a previous fight with Akaza that occurred in the show’s season two premiere, Zenitsu facing up against a former training disciple turned demon and Shinobu pitted against the same demon that murdered her sister, the film delves into a mix of backstory and fight scenes that engage audiences at every turn.

While the backstories offer refreshing moments throughout the film that help to characterize each character and add a missing impetus behind the motivations in each fight, they can be overwhelming at times, as they often detach the movie from its central point.

Additionally, this film would not be an ideal watch for any new movie-goer. Though the film offers an action-filled watch, those who have not previously been acquainted with the “Demon Slayer” franchise may find themselves lost or confused at multiple plot points despite supplemental background and backstory.

Overall, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” emerges as one of the most exciting anime features of 2025, as it looks to repeat its previous success in the realm of blockbuster films. The stapled animation styling and use of mixed drawn and CGI-styled frames have quickly formed a cult following among fans that will likely grow and carry over to the next two anticipated films.