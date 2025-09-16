Concert review: Spacey Jane captivates Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre

Opening up their fall tour for their brand-new album, “If That Makes Sense,” the Aussie indie-rock group Spacey Jane stole the stage at Buckhead Theatre on Sep. 3 with their bursting energy and gut-punching lyrics. The band made it very clear how ecstatic they were to be back in Atlanta to kick things off, a city that houses a crowd that could never disappoint them. Fans were singing along to every word, jumping, dancing and taking in every moment of the show, soaking in the polished yet passionate nature of one of the indie-rock scene’s favorite bands at the moment.

Before Spacey Jane could grace the stage, the Belair Lip Bombs, another Australian indie-pop-rock group, opened the show, and they came out with such a bang that there were technical difficulties throughout their first two songs. However, the Buckhead Theatre stage crew was fast and efficient as they fixed things up in no time, and the Lip Bombs bounced back even better than before. The band warmed up the crowd with a fair number of songs including singles, “Hey You” and “Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair),” from their upcoming sophomore album titled “Again,” which comes out on Halloween this year.

Up next came the main attraction, Spacey Jane, and they went full throttle. They pulled the crowd straight in with “Through My Teeth,” the third single released for “If That Makes Sense,” and they held nothing back. Their fans were completely captivated by them, especially by Ashton Le Cornu, the guitarist, who filled up the left side of the stage with his expressive motion that overtook him as he played. It was not just him though: The entire band moved around the stage as they played their instruments, further firing up the crowd. The energy is the quality of Spacey Jane’s live shows that makes them so addictive.

While the band was explosive, that did not take away from how articulate their performing was. Caleb Harper’s vocals were sharp, and the lyrics were vulnerable. This was especially evident on songs such as “Estimated Delivery,” “Whateverrrr” and “How to Kill Houseplants” from their new record that truly showcase how they can connect with their audience. The album, “If That Makes Sense,” was a distinct addition to the band’s catalog when it came out as it was considered very experimental and introspective for them. The record was well received by a broad audience of listeners, keeping their loyal fans happy and gathering some newcomers eager to hear more of their new sound.

The fans in the crowd looked as if there was no other place they would rather be, all the way from the barricade to the last row. There were smiling faces all around, and loved ones clung to each other as they screamed the words back to Spacey Jane. The band clearly enjoyed all of these little interactions, and bassist Peppa Lane’s contagious smile stretched from ear to ear. Anybody witnessing how much of an effect this band had on their audience would immediately feel the warmth of the intimacy in these precious moments.

While they played a number of tracks from their newest project, they could not possibly forget their older fan-favorites. Scattered throughout the set were songs like “Feeding the Family,” “Thrills,” “Sawteeth” and “Hardlight,” among several others. In between songs, they expressed their gratitude to everybody who has supported them over the years. They explained how they have been touched by their past success and by how well “If That Makes Sense” was received this year.

Closing out the evening on an enthusiastic note, the band played a two-song encore containing the songs “So Much Taller” and “Lots of Nothing.” Needless to say, the fans were left yearning for the next time they would see the band again after such a thrilling night.

Spacey Jane’s North American tour stretches 28 dates across September and October. Already having sold out their shows in Boston, D.C., Brooklyn, Montreal, Chicago and more, the band plans to hit all of the major stops across the continent. Fans of Spacey Jane should check out other similar Australian indie-rock bands such as Skeggs, Royel Otis, Lime Cordiale, Ocean Alley and Radio Free Alice.