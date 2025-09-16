Atlanta just got sweeter with MODA’s ‘Bittersweet: The Design of Chocolate’

Although the exhibit is called “Bittersweet: The Design of Chocolate,” the Museum of Design Atlanta’s (MODA) latest display is anything but bitter. “The Design of Chocolate” takes its audience on a journey through the many different aspects of chocolate, including its history, process and, of course, the taste of the sweet treat.

The first thing on display at the exhibit is the timeline of chocolate. While modern audiences may think of Hershey’s or other corporate brands, the history of chocolate actually starts hundreds of years prior. The timeline begins in Mesoamerica, where chocolate was first used in its fruit form. Interestingly, the ancient civilizations consumed chocolate in a liquid form, almost like the hot cocoa drink of today. It was treated as a luxury item and was offered in rituals and important events. Then, during the colonization of South America by Europeans, chocolate began to spread worldwide.

The exhibit makes sure to note every aspect of its complicated history, including the slave labor involved in making some of the chocolate. The timeline then focuses on the U.S. and the development of the chocolate bar, chocolate cookies and other treats that emerged from the rise of corporations in the candy business. Throughout the walkthrough, pictures and displays of historical items further viewers’ engagement with the exhibit.

MODA also provides a display of machines used to produce chocolate bars throughout the ages. As the viewer walks through the steps of picking, grinding and stirring the cacao nibs, they can also see the progression of the technology of chocolate making. From a manual cracker to a mechanical grinder, the effort and dedication that goes into crafting a bar of chocolate is clearly articulated.

One of the most unique parts about “Bittersweet: The Design of Chocolate” is that they offer a taste test of chocolates. Not only are the attendees walking through the process of making chocolate, they get to try a few bites of the final product. The exhibit offers three squares to each attendee, and they encourage the taster to guess the undertones of the chocolate in a similar way to wine tasting.

What makes this experience memorable is the fact that none of the chocolates had any additives. While some of the bars sold in stores may have flavors such as raspberry or coffee, these are added into the chocolate. However, the pieces of chocolate that the exhibit provides are from a small “bean-to-bar” company, which means that they oversee every step that goes into making the chocolate. It also means the chocolate’s flavors come directly from the cacao fruit itself, rather than from an artificial add-on. Some of these flavors include a range of fruity, bitter or creamy tastes.

The exhibit partnered closely with many of Atlanta’s local chocolatiers to create the display. The chocolate used during the tasting comes from Xocoatl, a business founded by a couple from Atlanta. Other businesses featured include Lewis Pogue Chocolates, JARDI Chocolates and Cocoatown. All of these businesses stand out in different ways: Lewis Pogue Chocolates is introduced as a delicacy; JARDI Chocolates specializes in bonbons; and Cocoatown makes the machines used to produce the chocolate. This collaboration allows the museum to pull in a more local flavor for the display.

In the heart of Atlanta, MODA displays a diversity of unique exhibits. “Bittersweet: The Design of Chocolate” is one of many of their delightful displays, which attendees can experience until Oct. 12. Make sure to catch this treat before it melts.