Film review: Austin Butler shines in crime thriller ‘Caught Stealing’

Among the seemingly unstoppable barrage of sequels, reboots and prequels, “Caught Stealing” stands as a new, thrilling portrayal of 1998 New York City, bringing fun and authenticity to its depiction of the city’s gangster society.

The movie is based on Charlie Huston’s book of the same name, and Huston returns as the screenwriter for the film. His previous literary works span a wide array of genres: comic books, sci-fi and horror. Because the writer was living in New York City at the time of writing, the novel is deeply rooted in authenticity to the setting and culture.

Director Darren Aronofsky’s work takes a similar path. Aronofsky’s directional debut, “Pi,” was created in the same Brooklyn streets as “Caught Stealing” takes place. Aronofsky’s other previous projects veered towards a serious and psychological tone with “Requiem for a Dream,” “The Wrestler” and others. However, as the director puts it, “There’s so much distraction in the world, so to get people to come and see a movie and have a great time felt like the most valuable thing I could work on right now.”

“Caught Stealing” accomplishes precisely that: offers the viewers a punchy mix of suspense, comedy and cultural references that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. Although the film’s plot might feel predictable, its twists and turns are impossible to figure out unless you’ve previously read the book.

The star-studded cast has a distinct uniqueness and diversity. Austin Butler, who plays the main character Henry “Hank” Thompson, recently worked on “Elvis” and “Dune: Part Two.” He has come a long way since his beginnings in Nickelodeon shows, and this role highlights his potential for more serious leading roles.

Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schroiber, Vincent D’Onofrio and Benito Martínez Ocasio work together to highlight the unique diversity of New York City’s ethnic culture. In the film, Russian, Hebrew and Puerto Rican gangsters interact in a way that’s unique to the storyline, but still feels feasible and realistic. Each character speaks in their native tongue and references their cultural identity, showing New York’s innate acceptance of diversity.

Martínez Ocasio, otherwise known as Bad Bunny, brings a layer of cultural authenticity to the role of Colorado as a Puerto Rican himself. His character is a large departure from his previous appearance in “Happy Gilmore 2,” showing a versatility suitable for Hollywood.

From humorous comedy bits to serious, heartfelt moments, “Caught Stealing” has something to offer every viewer. Thompson is an ex-baseball player and a die-hard fan of the San Francisco Giants, giving the film a recurring comedic break. Thompson doesn’t let the audience forget he’s a fan: he ends every call shouting “Go Giants!” and always sports a Giants baseball cap.

The film stands as a testament of love to New York City, reflecting on its diverse culture, architecture and atmosphere. The movie is filled with references that only locals would understand, from the use of different restaurants and bars to the food orders of the characters throughout the film.

The movie’s ending is rewarding, and it brings a hectic plot to a full-circle conclusion. The cinematography and constant use of Chekhov’s gun line up the ending in a way that feels right. It keeps the possibility of another film open, while also offering a comprehensive culmination.

“Caught Stealing” accomplishes exactly what it set out to do: not to teach a lesson or provoke deep thought, but to offer a fun break from the real world. The film captures audiences’ attention for two hours and shows New York’s culture right before the dawn of the new millennium.