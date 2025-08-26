Cirque du Soleil brings “OVO” to life

Opening with flashing lights and a rapturous bang, the onset of Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” sets the stage for what’s to come. Just like past Cirque shows, performers fly, swing and jump — but this time, they’re clad in elaborate insect costumes. The performance follows a loose story that revolves around an egg introduced to the ecosystem, representing the circle of life.

Written and directed by Deborah Colker, “OVO” first premiered in 2009 as a top show before being brought to the arena in 2016. “OVO” is the Portuguese word for egg, hinting at its Brazilian inspirations. This influence is also apparent through the set, flush with the colors of Brazil, from the deep pinks and purples of the budding flowers to the green of the stage. The music, too, is alive and bright, loud and surrounding as musicians perform from underneath the stage.

Throughout the 125 minute performance, the audience traverses through “OVO”’s environment of colorful storytelling and acrobatic performances. Each segment brings new and exciting stunts, such as ants juggling with their feet and catapulting through the air.

Even though most of the performances are fun and energetic, there are slower, more emotional moments as well. In an aerial silks set, Caitlyn Quinn and Ernesto Lea Place convey a story of love between two butterflies. In an interview with the Technique, they describe their performance and mutual trust.

Lea Place says, “We have a background in ballet, and we do bring a sense of storytelling to our acrobatics, so even though we are very safe and keep it under control, we try to keep the emotional side of it and the connection.”

Quinn, who is from Warner Robins, Ga., also expresses her excitement to perform in her home state.

There are a few acrobatics common in many Cirque du Soleil shows, including trapeze artists and aerial performances. The more unique acts include a dramatic slackline act and jumping grasshoppers onto a rock wall. One of the highlights is a flexible spider that balanced her entire body with just her teeth.

Each performer also has a unique handmade costume design complementing their act. Comedy also enhances the show by breaking up the performances, chronicling a love story between a fly and a ladybug that involves some audience participation.

With attention-captivating acrobatics, the show is enjoyable for all ages. Lea Place says, “A lot of people walk away really giddy, feeling joyful and having a good time. It’s a super colorful show with music, acrobatics all over the place . . . you see at the very end when we do our last dance, everyone gets excited and they start dancing with us.” “OVO” premiered at Gas South Arena on Aug. 7 and ran until Aug. 10.