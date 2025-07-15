“Superman” Saves the Superhero Genre

Superhero movies have been a staple in theaters for the past decade. Most notably, ever since Marvel Studios launched the ambitious “Iron Man,” different film companies have started their own franchises. Sony has their share of iconic characters in the Spiderman universe. Warner Bros. Discovery acquired DC Films, which includes fan favorites such as Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman. However, compared to its peers, the DC Extended Universe had been struggling with consistency in narrative, quality and box office success.

For many audiences today, superhero films are monotonous, formulaic and outdated. Because of the massive universe that Marvel has established, moviegoers have seen the maximized version of what these comic book adaptations can be. At its peak, they are just the right blend of quirky humor and a profound story. Marvel delivered this with “Avengers: Endgame” six years ago. As time went by, the prolific Marvel Studios started to fade. With flops such as “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” superhero movies were becoming a fad.

Amid these developments, DC Films rebranded as DC Studios and released a trailer in December of 2024 for its beloved character, Superman. Fans were simultaneously excited and worried about this reboot. Will “Superman” be able to save DC and comic book movies as a whole, or would it be just another cash-grabbing attempt that sells out a popular character?

James Gunn is the director of “Superman.” He previously was the driving force behind Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” a fan-favorite series. After parting ways with Marvel, he headed into rival territory to lead DC Studios. Gunn’s style seeps into this new “Superman.” Viewers of his work will know the use of iconic soundtracks to enhance action sequences. His use of vibrant colors in the film stays true to its comic book origins, a refreshing change to the muted color grading prevalent in modern movies. .

Not only is the cinematography brighter, but the movie is much lighter in tone compared to DC’s older Superman movies like “Man of Steel,” directed by Zack Snyder. Superman appears more human in Gunn’s world, and he cracks jokes as well as being subject to them. Hardcore fans may notice that Krypto, Superman’s canine companion, is also a part of the heroes. Krypto’s presence brings humor and playfulness to the story.

In fact, a lot of the side characters contribute to the heart of the film. Gunn’s “Superman” crafts a world that feels real and lived-in. Normal citizens interact with the superheroes either by giving them a helping hand or working alongside them, which brings a certain charm to the film. “Superman” isn’t only about Superman himself, but also about the people around him that give him motivation to be a hero.

In terms of casting, every actor is fitting for their role. David Corenswet delivers a convincing performance as the titular Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan plays a quick-witted, sharp-spoken Lois Lane. However, heroes wouldn’t be heroes without having to save their city from a villain. Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch-nemesis and corporate billionaire, is played by Nicholas Hoult. He has experience with superhero franchises with his appearance in the “X-Men” prequel movies. While he played a side character in “X-men”, Hoult’s interpretation of Lex Luthor takes full force in “Superman.”

He’s not too serious, not too laughable — Lex Luthor walks the fine line between billionaire tech genius and Superman-obsessed freak under Hoult’s command. Corenswet and Brosnahan deserve praise for accurate portrayals of their comic book counterparts, but Nicholas Hoult pulls his character straight from the pages onto the screen.

“Superman” definitely comes alive with the new film. It carries on the spirit of the original comics, painting him as a likeable, human character rather than an all-powerful god. It’s easy to take a character named Superman and want him to be a perfect, omnipotent being. However, Gunn’s “Superman” focuses more on the good inside the man. Superman is not perfect, and that’s the point. He is a genuine hero trying to help others instead of waging wars or displaying authority. Audiences don’t want to see yet another intergalactic battle, they want to see human emotions on screen.

To answer the question: Yes, “Superman” has flown into theaters to save the day.