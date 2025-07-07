Album review: Shake Awake debuts ‘Ghost of the Mantis’

Shake Awake might just be Atlanta’s best-kept secret. Since jumping into the city’s vibrant music scene a few years back, the band has built a reputation around their loud indie rock music and fiery live shows. With their long-awaited debut album “Ghost of the Mantis,” they bottle this energy and dynamic live feel into something tangible: a ten-song, angst-driven rock piece that proves that this is only the start of the Shake Awake takeover.

The band consists of Joseph Hawkins (vocals, bass), Tiernen Callahan (guitar) and Alejo Guerra (drums). The three met each other while attending Kennesaw State University, and after a few jam sessions, decided to form the band. Since then, they have become an absolute staple in Atlanta’s music, playing everything from backyards to the city’s best venues like the Masquerade, Center Stage Vinyl and Smith’s Olde Bar.

They describe their sound as “garage rock,” and it couldn’t be more fitting. “Ghost of the Mantis” is gritty and rough around the edges, just like the underground rock scene that shaped them. Back to front, the record feels raw and unfiltered in a way that many bands struggle to capture. The instrumentation is loud and big, but the lyrics are introspective and emotional, tethering them to their philosophy of keeping things real.

“We have a principle of realism attached to the Shake Awake sound that emphasizes the DIY aesthetic of the music,” said frontman Joseph Hawkins in an interview with the Technique. “We don’t include any sounds that can’t exist in the real world; sounds that can’t be replicated. That means no samples, no software instruments, or anything else that can’t be captured or performed by a real band.”

A few of the tracks on the album are re-records of songs they previously released. The album’s opener, “Pithy,” is one such track. Right from the get-go, the bass takes to the foreground, creating a dark and grainy atmosphere for listeners to dive head-first into. It’s a bold choice that pays off, showcasing the band’s confidence in their musical instincts. As the track devolves into a breakdown, the trio’s chemistry and technical ability shine.

For Shake Awake, the lyrics are just as important as the instrumentation. Every line on the record feels intentional, packed with metaphors and meanings that can only be picked up if you listen closely. This concept is especially evident in “Pithy.” The title itself means concise and expressive, just like the band’s writing style. The song’s chorus of “I do, I do, I speak it too / I do, I knew, it’s pithy like you,” plays with repetition to emphasize the significance of language and communication in our daily lives.

“The album really is about language,” said Hawkins. “A movie with great dialogue is better than a poorly spoken one with a stellar plot. A book with good prose doesn’t need a story that makes any sense… It’s impossible to consume art without its medium.” This obsession with language, the medium through which their art is shared, contextualizes their music and gives it a profound meaning, packing an emotional punch for their listeners.

The same lyrical weight carries on into “Burgundy,” one of the album’s most relatable and reflective moments. Hawkins tells the story of a man who dreams of being rich and successful. However, after sacrificing his youth to the 9-5, he wonders why he even wanted it in the first place. He resolves, “What could I want as a rich man, with leather and wine in burgundy / I believe I’d want what I can’t stand now / All the little things that burden me.” In this simple, horn-driven song, the band beautifully captures the universal ache of regret.

The album’s single, “Pyramids,” leans a bit more into the pop-appeal rather than many of the other songs’ rock tendencies. With its bright rhythm, playful groove and earworm of a chorus, it’s one of the most instantly catchy songs on the record. It continually weaves metaphors and themes of repeating history and being unable to change into the lyrics. Through the persistent guitar oscillations and snappy chorus, it is definitely a track that sticks with listeners.

Fans of the band will recognize “Kudzu Cutter” from its previous release and unforgettable part in the band’s live shows. However, the song takes on new life on the record with its fresh recording. Throughout the track, the guitar comes and goes in waves, building in intensity again and again. Fittingly, it is also the track that gave the band their name from the lyric, “When I shake awake, could you try and remember my pulse?”

With “Ghost of the Mantis,” Shake Awake has delivered a debut record that successfully merges thoughtful, lyrical themes with rough, fun rock instrumentation. Every lyric, riff and rhythm feels intentional, the result of a band that knows exactly what they want to say and how to say it. Shake Awake certainly won’t be underground for long. This band is meant for bigger stages, and they’re just getting started.