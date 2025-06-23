‘Materialists’ redefines the love triangle

In her highly anticipated second film, director Celine Song poses an important question: Can we simplify love into a basic equation?

Composed of a star-studded cast with Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, “Materialists” explores the gamification of dating: what makes people click and the material worth of someone in a relationship. The story focuses on Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a matchmaker in New York City, plagued by an envious choice — should she choose her broke ex-boyfriend John (Chris Evans) or her extremely wealthy new love interest, Harry (Pedro Pascal)? To boil the movie down to a simple love triangle is an oversimplification; the movie is far more complex and profound than that.

Song’s directorial debut, “Past Lives,” was perhaps the most critically acclaimed romance film of 2023. “Materialists” will inevitably be compared to it, but to do so is a disservice to both movies as they are fundamentally different. While “Past Lives” focuses on the immigrant experience and love’s differing form through age, “Materialists” is a directive on money, love and superficiality.

At its core, “Materialists” is a character study. The film examines the materialistic nature of dating — how love is a “business deal,” as one character suggests. Many of the characters in the film are Lucy’s matchmaking clients, who are insecure, desperate and picky. At one point in the movie, a client asserts that she deserves someone who meets all her standards. Among her page-long list of requirements is that her partner should make more than $500k a year and be at least six feet tall.

In another scene, Lucy comforts her client who is about to get married. When Lucy asks her why she wants to go through with it, her client responds that her soon-to-be husband makes her sister jealous. Song treats each character’s desires and insecurities with a gentle hand. The audience sympathizes with these people because nobody should end up alone.

The movie’s marketing promises a light-hearted rom-com with three actors that the internet loves. This marketing is only somewhat true. It’s not lighthearted; the movie tackles some heavy issues in its side-plots. The humor is also not very explicit, but rather comes in the form of absurd situations that the main characters find themselves in. If you are looking for a funny movie, this is probably not the movie for you.

Chris Evans delivers the best performance of the movie, and maybe of his career. He shines as John, and it’s so easy to root for him that you might almost forget the internet’s criticism that his role is “broke-boy” propaganda. Most of John’s chemistry with Lucy is a figment of the past — the audience is told that they were in love once, but they are not necessarily shown it, which makes the relationship a little less believable. Dakota Johnson’s performance is okay, and Pedro Pascal does an adequate job with his character’s arc. The performances are underscored by the heavy-handed script of the movie — the lessons are very explicit, so there’s less room for interpretation.

However, the writing is offset by the beautiful cinematography. It’s easy to get distracted by how visually aesthetic the movie is. There’s a dizzying scene in upstate New York closer to the end of the movie which is particularly memorable. The lighting, set and camera movement are immersive; it makes the audience feel like they are inside the film.

“Materialists” is a welcome entry in the dying rom-com genre. At worst, it’s another romance-drama that still manages to spark excitement and discussion. But at best, it’s a film about feeling strong emotions and the hard, but true, implications of material and wealth in relationships.