‘How to Train Your Dragon’ comes alive in newest live-action

Almost 15 years ago, Dreamworks released the animated film “How to Train Your Dragon,” a fantasy adventure movie for families. After the success of major franchises like “Shrek” or “Kung Fu Panda,” Dreamworks was solidifying itself as a trustworthy studio for fun and quirky movies. Naturally, “How to Train Your Dragon” followed these steps, earning its way into fans’ hearts as well as achieving commercial and critical success. The story of Hiccup, a nerdy Viking who learns his place in his world, captured the attention of millions of young movie-goers. They got to grow up with him throughout the sequels, and now they get to see Hiccup come to life with the live-action movie now in theaters.

The 2025 live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” rehashes the original in many aspects. Gerald Butler reprises his role as Stoick, the stoic father to Hiccup’s whimsical misadventures. In addition, Dean DeBlois returns as the director-writer of the franchise. More hardcore fans also are delighted that John Powell, the original composer of the animated movie, joined the live-action to include his poignant score. Many appreciated how the cast and crew were on board when making the new movie; they took it as a sign that there was passion and intention rather than a quick cash grab like many other live-action movies.

New additions include Mason Thames, who takes on the role of Hiccup with his iconic messy brown hair and awkward figure. Nico Parker plays Astrid, the spirited warrior and Hiccup’s eventual friend. Both Thames and Parker are Hollywood newcomers, but they can be seen in recent projects such as “The Black Phone” and “The Last of Us,” respectively.

The plot remains the same without major changes, which was good news for many fans. Especially since DeBlois returns as the director, the overarching narrative and the important moments are still present in the film. The first time that Hiccup rides his dragon, Toothless, is a moment many will remember from the 2010 version. The same sentiment carries on in the 2025 film, and both old and new moviegoers alike can feel the excitement and rush of getting to fly on the back of a dragon. These emotional scenes are what makes “How to Train Your Dragon” a classic to revisit, and the live-action clearly incorporates them in order to portray the journey that Hiccup takes to become a leader and an explorer.

One major concern that audiences had was the portrayal of Toothless. With his big eyes and mythical stature, Toothless worked as a cartoon. As he accompanies the protagonist Hiccup and develops as a character himself, Toothless needed to be spot-on for the live-action to work. Fortunately, the crew behind the graphics did a splendid job in creating the creature. Toothless manages to appear as cute and fiery as the animated version while not looking uncanny compared to the humans next to him. Thames’s Hiccup and the new Toothless are perhaps the best part of this film.

However, while this live-action fares much better than other recent remakes such as “Snow White,” there is still something missing from it when compared to the animated film. Although DeBlois tries his best to reimagine the original movie, the new “How to Train Your Dragon” is still a replica. The emotional notes hit the same, but they may be a bit too similar. The audience can expect every single scene if they have seen the original, which eliminates elements of surprise or revelations. The classic live-action dilemma unveils: will it add backstories and changes to the plot, or will it remain faithful? The 2025 “How to Train Your Dragon” is certainly the latter, but faithfulness may not be enough for the film to capture the audience’s hearts.

In many aspects, the animated movie bears originality, sensation and effort. The new movie plays it safe and rides on the success of its precedent. Going into the theater and watching the film certainly elicits a feeling of nostalgia. However, some may wonder: Why watch the live-action when the original is right there? The shot-for-shot remake is a good movie — it just has existed before. Still, there is room for improvements in its sequels, in which DeBlois will also take on the lead. “How to Train Your Dragon” is a beloved franchise, and while the new movie isn’t exactly new, it serves its purpose to welcome back its fans into the fantastical world.