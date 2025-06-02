Daniel Seavey shows off range on “Second Wind” tour

The new era of music took the stage on a warm Friday night in Buckhead. The headliner, Daniel Seavey, made dreams come true as he serenaded a packed crowd in Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre. The 26-year-old sensation is currently touring his debut album, “Second Wind.”

Seavey got his start on American Idol, reaching the top nine when he was only 15. From there, he went on to join the boy band Why Don’t We, which released two studio albums and multiple EPs. Yet, the success was short-lived as legal disputes caused the band to break up, setting up Seavey’s solo claim to musical fame.

His first album, “Second Wind,” is a raw exploration of relationships and mixed feelings. Whether alluding to his new solo chapter or breaking free from a previous lover, songs like “Gateway Drug” and “Blondes” ignite audiences, causing singing, dancing, screaming and everything in between. The relatable lyrics and upbeat pop rhythms craft an intentional first album.

The concert’s opener, 19-year-old Sombr, is touring with Seavey. Throughout his set, he towered over the audience, switching between his heartfelt higher ranges and his hilarious demeanor. At one point, he pulled out a book and said, “Sorry guys, I had to do some performative reading,” and another time he said, “This is for the girls that get it,” as his comfort on the stage only enhances his range.

While his three bandmates wore suits, he used his upper register to sing his hit song “Would’ve Been You.” He sang, “If anyone could’ve saved me / It would’ve been you,” as the crowd passionately sang back. Sombr’s back and forth between humor and soft, emotional songs is so natural and addictive. His line “How can we go back to being friends” from his final song of the show, “back to friends,” hits close to home. Whenever he’d scream “Jump,” the crowd would let it all out instantly.

After what could’ve been the main event, Seavey took the stage and earplugs became useless as instantly the crowd was woofing— a trend that continued throughout the set. Opening with “Waves,” an energetic ode to the interconnection between nature and relationships, every lyric was recited back to him. Songs like “Sleeping With The Lights On” electrified the audience as Seavey stood on the barricade, singing face to face with fans.

His stage presence is intentional, chaotic and intoxicating — everything you want when you go to a concert.

Undeniably, the best part of the show wasn’t even when he ripped off his custom vintage tee — it was when he sang a cover of Djo’s “End of Beginning.” At every concert, Seavey has a tradition of making a fan-picked song his own by using a looper pedal and his imagination. Radiating excitement, he runs between instruments — layering guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and his vocals to create a unique sonic experience.

While some songs blended into each other, others were so catchy that it was hard not to sing along to them. “Blondes” is a classic pop song full of a bridge and chorus that was fun to hear live. One song that leans more into rock is “Can We Pretend That We’re Good?”, a nice change-up from the upbeat melodies.

Something that undoubtedly comes from his background as a teenage star is his commitment to his following. From wearing a shiny cowboy hat and sunglasses given by the crowd to dedicating a song to a fan who was celebrating their birthday to drawing someone’s tattoo and signing someone’s boot, his following is part of his identity. His aura radiates into the crowd, especially when singing on the barricade or smiling as the collective barks at him between songs.

However, overshadowing his fan involvement and exceptional knack for music were the two men with phone contraptions recording every moment, just not discreetly. Seavey’s growing popularity is partially due to his bold social media presence of quality footage from every show, but the crew following him around was distracting. The footage, especially of fan interactions, is invaluable, but more could have been done to keep the moment genuine.

It’s hard to describe the atmosphere provided by Seavey’s musical ability, coupled with crazed fans and his electrifying, yet down-to-earth energy. With his debut album and tour already shaking up the landscape, one could only watch in anticipation to see where he goes next. Leading the charge as music’s new heartthrob, Daniel Seavey is a name to remember — just beware of the barricade.