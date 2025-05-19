Sharon Van Etten captivates Variety Playhouse

On April 24, indie rock singer Sharon Van Etten performed at the Variety Playhouse alongside her band, the Attachment Theory. Atlanta was the first stop on this leg of her North American tour, and the setting of the venue allowed for an intimate crowd on her opening night.

Van Etten has been in the music industry since the late 2000’s, releasing six studio albums before the self-titled “Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory” that came out earlier this year. Over the years, her songs have been featured in TV shows such as “The Walking Dead” and “The Man in the High Castle” and movies such as “Past Lives.” Her long-lasting career was reflected by the crowd gathered inside Variety Playhouse — both younger and older audiences came together for the first night of Van Etten’s performance.

The concert began with an opening set by indie/alternative band Love Spells. Frontman Sir Taegen C’aion Harris’s mesmerizing vocals held the crowd’s attention for the entirety of his show. Love Spells’s dreamy, psychedelic sounds gave an effective introduction to Van Etten’s equally unique music.

Van Etten kicked off her set with “Live Forever,” the first song on the new album. Her and the band proceeded to play consecutive songs from the album with passion and a clear harmony between the band members. Even when playing some of Van Etten’s solo songs, she shared the spotlight with her bassist Devra Hoff, guitarist/keyboardist Teeny Liberson and drummer Jorge Balbi.

The singer took the time to acknowledge how this tour was the first time she had worked alongside a band. Van Etten noted how it was much different from her solo work, where she mostly wrote her own songs and performed by herself. According to Van Etten, the process was very different, and it led to a fresh perspective and a deeper understanding of her craft.

The band’s addition was evident in their reenactment of “Every Time the Sun Comes Up,” a song written by Van Etten in 2014. The original features languid vocals and regretful lyrics. However, the version that Van Etten and the Attachment Theory performed was rearranged into an upbeat and lively tune. This new arrangement changed the song’s interpretation, making the lyrics feel freeing rather than melancholic.

In a memorable moment during the show, the singer paid tribute to David Lynch, a filmmaker who recently passed. Van Etten expressed how honored she was that her song “Tarifa” appeared in the 2017 revival of Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” and she dedicated her performance of the song to him. With her thoughtful vocals, the genuine dedication connected with many of her fans.

For her penultimate song, Van Etten performed “Seventeen,” one of her most popular tracks. Combined with its contemplative lyrics and an exciting melody, the song brought out the loudest cheers as the entire venue sang along. The song is a fan-favorite, and it emits a nostalgic mood that lets anyone relate to its lyrics.

Van Etten noted the enthusiasm and thanked her audience for a stellar opening night. After leaving the stage, Van Etten and the Attachment Theory came back for a final encore of “Fading Beauty,” a fitting title for the performance’s closing. The softer song acted as a goodbye from Van Etten to the crowd standing before her.

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory continue their tour throughout the summer and will play at festivals such as BottleRock Napa Valley, End of the Road Festival and All Things Go. For fans of cinematic lyrics and the contemporary rock genre, Sharon Van Etten is an underrated gem in her craft.