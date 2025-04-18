Lucy Dacus releases contemplative album

Indie singer Lucy Dacus released her fourth studio album on March 28. Known for her involvement in the band boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Dacus has also gained attention for her song “Night Shift.” Her new album, “Forever Is a Feeling,” encompasses thirteen songs with delicate, lush instrumentals and contemplative lyrics.

Throughout the album, Dacus tells a story of self, religion and desire, but most importantly, her album centers around love. The very first song, “Calliope Prelude,” has no lyrics. Instead, it features a beautiful weave of string instruments that create an ethereal sound. From the get-go, Dacus lets her audience know the atmosphere she plans to create throughout the album.

“Big Deal” seamlessly continues the instrumentals from “Calliope Prelude” while adding softly sung words. The song introduces themes of longing, love and realization that give direction for the rest of the album.

The next track is “Ankles,” which was released as a single two months before the album. Accompanied by a music video starring Dacus and Havana Rose Liu, this single takes on an uplifting melody with hopeful lyrics. However, there is still that element of unattainability and longing felt in many of Dacus’s songs.

“Limerence” features the same lulling piano while referencing specific names in its lyrics, making the song personal. In this slower tune, Dacus describes being attached to the idea of “a beautiful life” but being conflicted with the instant gratification that stems from her worst habits.

“Modigliani” is the fifth track and alludes to the Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani. This title fits with her theme of antiquity and classical art, which is also evident in the music video for “Ankles.” “Modigliani” leans into a heavier, darker rhythm that reflects the lamenting lyrics.

Continuing this darker melody, “Talk” features laid-back sounds and steady drums. At this point in the album, Dacus begins to incorporate a lot of questions and doubts in her lyrics. She asks, “Why can’t we talk anymore?” and continues, “Did I make you nervous or bored? / Or did I drink you to the last drop?”

The contemplative nature of the songs takes on a religious angle in “For Keeps.” Equipped with the bare essentials of guitar and vocals, this song is shorter and delivers a personal comparison between God, the Devil and her lover.

The titular track “Forever Is a Feeling” shifts the mood with a more uplifting melody. Instead of being a standout, it serves as a connecting song, tying together and encompassing all the songs in the album.

“Come Out” continues the lighter instrumentals with a gentle beat. However, the lyrics do not shy away from the fact that the song is about missing someone; they reflect a deep and sincere feeling of yearning.

“Best Guess” is perhaps the sweetest song on this album. Many of Dacus’s fans speculate that this song is about Julien Baker, her bandmate and partner. Despite its title, “Best Guess” does not ask any questions in its lyrics, unlike the previous songs. Instead, it solidifies the fulfillment Dacus feels with her “best guess at her future,” which is implied to be a person she loves.

With a surprise feature from Hozier, “Bullseye” is a folky song with a balanced blend of his and Dacus’s vocals. It also includes more narrative elements, which fit in with the Americana style of this track.

“Lost Time” returns to a slower composition as it concludes the album. It doesn’t completely erase the doubt and desire that Dacus opens with, but it has a sense of contentment that comes with acceptance.

For longtime fans, “Forever Is a Feeling” might sound too calm compared to some of her previous records, which had heavier instrumentals and stronger vocals. However, this new album keeps Dacus’s delicate lyricism while shifting to a softer melody, overall adding a new tenderness to Lucy Dacus’s discography.