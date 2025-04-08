Girlpuppy’s debuts new sound on sophomore album “Sweetness”

Intentionality meets dream-pop in Atlanta band girlpuppy’s sophomore album, “Sweetness.” This release is meant for people stuck in heartbreak that will not mend.

This project was roughly three years in the making, and it was well worth the wait. Many people helped Becca Harvey, the band’s frontwoman, bring the long-awaited album to life, including Holden Fincher and Alex Farrar. Fincher fronts another local band, major, that just recently opened for Lunar Vacation at Terminal West to kick off their “Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire Tour.” Major will also be playing at the annual Georgia Tech WREK 91.1 FM event, “Wrektacular,” which is set to feature several local bands. Harvey collaborated on the record with famed producer Alex Farrar, who she had always dreamed of working with. Farrar has worked with other well-known artists such as MJ Lenderman, Snail Mail and Waxahatchee.

The soaring synths in “Intro” that greet the listener can either feel uplifting or melancholic — that is up for interpretation. It sounds like slipping into a nice dream — either that, or getting in the car to have the best night of your life which you feel you might regret the next morning. It sets the stage for the dreamscape of the rest of the album to come very nicely.

“I Just Do!” has come to be a fan-favorite of girlpuppy’s because of its nice build and sonically pleasing structure, hooking listeners with its catchy, angsty chorus. She sings, “[I] think I’m a masochist, I know you can hurt me. But I’m letting you ‘cause I like you, I just do.” The track revolves around coming to terms with someone’s inner flaws for the sake of not wanting to give up on them, even if it’s doing more harm than good.

“Champ” was the first single to come out before the album, back when listeners were not aware a larger project was in the works. It carries along the same themes of ache and longing into its somewhat grungy chorus. She pleads, “It’s happening again, you don’t wanna be my friend. I just wanna be your champ” right before she continues the journey with her storytelling.

After listening to “In My Eyes,” any listener would probably want to curl up in a ball. This song delivers the painful story of getting over a past partner, and it serves as further evidence of the newer style Harvey is experimenting with. Girlpuppy’s debut full-length album, “When I’m Alone,” contrasts with “Sweetness” because the former was folkier and less of a rock album. “In My Eyes” in particular has a heavy guitar solo distinct from her past sound.

The next song, “Windows,” deserves to be in a coming-of-age film with a strong female lead — specifically, the closing scene where she is walking down the street with a smile on her face because she finally dumped the man for treating her horribly. But, before she leaves, she says, “You are my ‘silver spring,’ no matter what you do, you will always hear me sing.” Then, the movie closes, and the credits roll. The song is lush and reminiscent. It was the second single released before the album’s announcement, and it is a very textured, dream-pop track with numerous layers.

“Since April” has a similar structure to “Champ”: a nice build to a grungier chorus. Harvey showcases her vocal range very well in this song, and it is evident that she is tired of feeling helpless from past relationships, particularly in the bridge when she sings, “Do you remember when you told me that you get a feeling when I leave the city? You feel so alone, and you miss me so bad. It doesn’t matter.”

“Beaches” is a standout track on the album, not only for its raw acoustics and steel guitar, but also for its storytelling. It is another prime example of Harvey not being held back by any one style. Her lyricism is so emotionally raw that it is almost like the listener is there with her.

As seen many times on “Sweetness,” the production on “I Was Her Too” is layered beyond expectation with strings, acoustic guitar, synths and more guitar. There is clear lyrical imagery that guides you through each scene of the song.

Harvey had been teasing the next song, “For You Two,” at shows past, so girlpuppy fans had been holding out for its release patiently. Its prominent drums and tempo changes make it a distinguishable track that will surely become a fan-favorite. The outro can be interpreted in different ways depending on the listener’s state of life. She repeats, “If I don’t say it out loud, it’s like it never happened.”

“I Think I Did,” the closer to the album, goes through every stage of a heartbreak. It delves into the difficulty of being real with somebody and laying it all out there when you don’t know if they are doing the same. The placement of this song in the tracklist is brilliant and intentional. It uses the same synths as “Intro,” looping the album full circle, and it feels like waking up from a nice dream and then remembering that it was not real.

“Sweetness” is emotionally honest and intentional with every lyric and stripped-back layer. It is unpredictable and experimental, tapping into dream-pop, shoegaze, grunge and almost country. She toys with different styles all while staying true to herself in a way that she has not done before.

Girlpuppy will have an album release show at the Earl on April 4 to celebrate the album. The band will be supported by major and Ash Tuesday. Tickets can be found at girlpuppymusic.com.