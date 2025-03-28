“O’Dessa” is a fun, cyberpunk rock opera

In a bid to create the next “cult-classic,” Searchlight Pictures offers up “O’Dessa,” a neon cyberpunk rock opera starring Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) as O’Dessa, a farm girl in a dystopian future who leaves her rural home to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a traveling musician known as a “rambler.” Her journey — and the loss of her heirloom guitar — leads her to the dangerous and unfamiliar streets of Satellite City.

Sadie Sink is a standout in this movie, exuding “main character energy” not just in her Elvis-style haircut and punky gender-neutral wardrobe, but her performance, most notably her singing. The movie features thirteen original songs, eleven of which feature Sink’s vocals. It is a stark reminder that the actress made her acting debut on a Broadway stage before ever appearing on screen. The music blends folk rock and power ballads to create a unique and enjoyable auditory aesthetic that fits Sink’s voice perfectly.

That being said, there is only so much that Sink’s talent can do to bring her underdeveloped character to life. Despite being the titular role, O’Dessa falls slightly short of feeling like a complete character. This feeling is not isolated to just her, though. Throughout the whole movie, the audience meets characters like performer Euri Dervish (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), crime boss Neon Dion (Regina Hall) and authoritarian tyrant Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett), all of whom feel woefully underdeveloped.

Each of the characters are intriguing in their own respect, from their appearances to their general demeanor, leaving viewers wanting to know more about them — their backstories, their personalities and their connections to one another. Unfortunately, this is all information that the audience never learns. It is hard to tell whether or not those details were even considered, whether the writers took the time to make each character a complete person or if they each exist for only the hour and forty-five minute run-time of the movie.

This feeling extends to the film’s setting as well. In this neon dystopia, almost every element feels disappointingly incomplete. It is made to seem like much of the world’s environment has been destroyed by something called plasma, though it is never explained what plasma is or where it came from. Furthermore, Plutonovich appears to be a brutal tyrannical figure with an unsettling, cult-like following and an over-the-top personality reminiscent of a strange combination of President Snow and Caesar Flickerman from “The Hunger Games.” But there is never any context as to how he came to power and what he does to his subjects.

Those are just a few examples of elements of the film that, while seeming incredibly promising, do not hold up upon closer examination. The lack of depth is especially disappointing because it is something that could have easily been improved upon before filming.

Plot points aside, however, “O’Dessa” is incredibly visually appealing. From the muted purple tinge of the plains that O’Dessa travels across after she leaves her farm to the oil-spill rainbow of plasma and the colorful, acid-trippy images that seem to broadcast on every TV in Starlight City, there does not seem to be a single dull frame in the movie.

The costume, hair and makeup departments also work alongside the other visual elements to help build the futuristic and almost otherworldly setting. Particularly noteworthy are Plutonovich’s nun-like followers, draped in rich purple and gold with beaded faceplates that look not unlike ornate fencing masks. Neon Dion also has one of the most dynamic looks with her clean-cut mullet, micro bangs, shaved eyebrows, dramatic makeup and custom brass knuckles. Characters’ appearances play a pivotal role in creating a fictional world that feels immersive for viewers, and the film’s stylists grasped what each role needed, boosting the film’s overall quality immensely.

All in all, despite its unfortunate shallowness, the movie’s visual and musical elements create an alluring dystopian society that overwhelms the senses and channels its dark rock opera predecessors like “Repo!” and “The Devil’s Carnival.” While it may not quite live up to those titles, it is certainly a fun watch for those just looking for a good time and some good music.

“O’Dessa” is now available to watch on Hulu.