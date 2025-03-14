Georgia Tech Musician’s Network showcases at the Masquerade

Georgia Tech Musician’s Network (GTMN) is one of the many ways Tech students are able to express themselves creatively, despite the school’s reputation for academic rigor and technological prestige. The community gives them the ability to connect with other students with a shared love of music, form bands, utilize practice rooms and gain opportunities to perform in front of live audiences.

On the last day of February, five bands from GTMN played the iconic Atlanta Underground in Purgatory at the Masquerade. Rather than having one or even two headliners with the remaining bands as openers, all of the groups got the same amount of time for their set. On the lineup for the night were Couples Therapy, Hill View #73, Big Yellow, Pinkest and Strumbrush. The crowd fluctuated in size between bands, with people coming and going throughout the shows.

First on the bill was Couples Therapy, a four-piece indie-punk band comprised of Bryce Watson (vocals/guitar), Jacob Hembree (drums), Nick Sinclair (guitar) and Tanner Iley (bass). With only one album released so far, the band started the night with high energy, amping up the crowd. During one of their songs, the group invited four fans — three of whom were wearing the band’s merch — onstage to sing with them. The fans crowded around a singular mic, passionately singing the lyrics together as they jumped around.

Following Couples Therapy was Hill View #73. Part of the North Carolina-based record label Trash Tape Records, this act primarily stood out for two relatively uncommon onstage instruments: a saxophone and a violin. Their soft-rock sound was a fitting spacer between the first and third bands.

Self-described “Freakcore” trio Big Yellow was the third performance of the night, attracting the largest crowd of the four bands with their chaotic energy, complete with lots of jumping around the stage and screaming vocals. The members wore their signature makeup, while singer/guitarist Nico also sported a pair of red sunglasses.

Next to take the stage was power-pop band, Pinkest. Definitely the veterans of the lineup having been in the music scene since 2013, the four-piece group consists of Ethan Smith (guitar and vocals), Gabe Patterson (drums), Jason Blackett (guitar) and Sarfaraz Syed (bass). While their playing was clearly skilled and enjoyable, Smith’s microphone volume was unfortunately quiet compared to the instrumentals, making it difficult to hear his voice over the other members’ playing.

The final act of the night was Strumbrush, a psychedelic rock quartet originally from Roswell, Georgia. Members Foster Wells (vocals, guitar), Jack Pace (vocals, lead guitar), Tyler Sherman (bass) and Thomas Evans (drums) played a passionate show, despite the late time of their set. Their colorful lights and relaxed stage presence proved a perfect way to close out the night.