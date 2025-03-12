Tech Square Restaurant Guide

At Tech Square, the amount of food choices may seem overwhelming. However, the Tech food hub has a few clear front-runners that make for incredibly satisfying dining experiences. Here are the best restaurants located in Tech Square.

When walking from the 5th Street Bridge, a strong contender is just on your right: Tin Drum. With its unique drink menu and specialized food choices, there is rarely a time when the restaurant isn’t full of hungry students. One of the menu’s highlights is the Tonkotsu Ramen, a dish with “tonkotsu broth, hard boiled soy egg, bean sprout, green onion, garlic oil, crispy onion, chili oil.” Customers can pick between soba and ramen noodles as well as their protein of choice. Additionally, there are add-ons customers can use and differing levels of spice.

Another outstanding dish is the Chinatown Lo Mein Noodle, made with “soba wheat noodle, cabbage, carrot, scallion, crispy rice noodle, [and] chopped green onion.” The customization options are similar to those offered with the Tonkotsu Ramen. One feature of Tin Drum that sets it apart from its competitors is the selection of boba. From Build Your Own to Matcha Strawberry Milk Tea, Tin Drum offers a wide variety of boba drinks for students to enjoy.

If Tin Drum is not quite to your taste, head on down 5th Street to Boho Taco. Offering a variety of Latin dishes, this restaurant specializes in flavorful entrées and efficient service. One of Boho Taco’s best dishes is the Carne Asada Taco, which comes with seasoned steak, onion and cilantro on a flour or corn tortilla.

Another great entrée is the Fajita Bowl, packed with rice, beans, fajita veggies and the customer’s meat of choice. Boho Taco also offers a full bar as well as Churros, a traditional Mexican dessert with a crispy outside dough made of Bavarian cream and dipped in chocolate sauce.

Some customers might not be fond of Boho Taco’s menu items and prefer a more customizable experience. If that’s the case, look no further than Moe’s Southwest Grill. Located across the street from Tin Drum, the chain restaurant advertises its use of fresh ingredients. Another selling point is the free chips and salsa included with the purchase of a meal. Fan-favorite dishes include the Homewrecker, featuring “fresh guacamole, choice of protein, rice, beans, shredded cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, and sour cream.”

Another best-seller is the Stack, which is baked with “Moe’s famous queso” and offers customers a “choice of protein, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, stacked between two crunchy corn shells wrapped in a grilled tortilla.” Like the Homewrecker, the Stack is fully customizable. There’s also a Homewrecker Bowl for those who enjoy burrito bowls instead of an actual burrito.

Typically, college towns have an established pizza and wings restaurant where students gather to watch sports or have a night out. For Tech students, that place is Ray’s New York Pizza, which supplies an incredible selection of food options. From Mediterranean-inspired dishes to the typical American boneless wings dish, Ray’s menu is the most expansive of all the restaurants on this list. One of the best entrées is the Fettuccini Alfredo, which includes sundried tomato, mushroom, creamy alfredo sauce and chicken. The portion size is large, which and suits the pizza joint’s price.

Ray’s is well-regarded for their pizza — and for good reason: There are many choices of specialty pizzas, like the Basilico, which features basil, roma tomato, mozzarella and Greek-infused olive oil. Ray’s also offers customizable pizza options from their menu.

If none of these restaurants are what you’re looking for, try Gyro Bros, a Mediterranean restaurant that prides itself on its authentic gyros. While their menu might be small, the flavor packs a punch with dynamic spices and sauces. The signature homemade tzatziki sauce accompanies each gyro dish and gives a little kick to the already delicious entrées. Some highlights include the Gyro Plate, a plate of shaved beef and lamb with tomato, onion and lettuce paired with a side of Greek fries that make for a savory meal. Additionally, many customers enjoy Gyro Bros’ Greek Salad: an assortment of olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta cheese over romaine and iceberg lettuce paired with a slice of pita bread.

Ultimately, the decision on where to enjoy a meal in Tech Square is up to you, but you can’t go wrong with any of these delicious options.