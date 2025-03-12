Renowned poets visit Tech for spring semester reading

On Feb. 13, two renowned writers visited Tech to give a poetry reading. The event was organized by Poetry@Tech, a program with more than 20 years of partnership with the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts. Victoria Chang and Travis Denton are the heads of Poetry@Tech, bringing poets from around the country to provide their insight to Tech students. This semester’s reading welcomed Richard Siken and Camille Dungy to the Atlantic Theater.

Richard Siken’s debut was in 2004 with his book “Crush,” which won the Yale Series of Younger Poets competition and received critical and popular acclaim. In addition, he published another poetry collection titled “War of the Foxes” in 2015. His honors include a Lambda Literary Award and a Pushcart Prize.

Camille Dungy is the author of several books, including her 2017 poetry collection “Trophic Cascade” and her 2023 book “Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden,” a tale about being a mother. Currently, she is a professor at Colorado State University along with being a poet. Dungy was recently awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship for her work.

Siken and Dungy have a history of reading together dating back to when their debut novels released in the early 2000s. The reading at Tech was the first time they read together in many years, which Chang noted in the introduction of the poets.

Siken went first, reading poems out of his upcoming book “I Do Know Some Things,” which is set to release in mid-2025. His book recounts the experience after having a stroke and how he subsequently rebuilt his life, writing, and sense of self. While his first two poetry collections incorporate fictionalized elements, his new book portrays a real, autobiographical narrative. He started his reading with the poem “Real Estate,” which vividly depicts his relationship with his parents.

Siken’s exploration of family and his internal sense of self leaves a powerful impact on the audience. His poetry is often unabashed, even when talking about dysfunctional family matters that are often private. In this exploration of his past, he reconstructs his present self.

Dungy, on the other hand, read a diverse collection of poems from her published and unpublished works. She took time to describe the theme and context of each poem, which ranged from love to frustration, nature to and family. In particular, she read a poem titled “Frequently Asked Questions: #7,” which details an encounter she had with a steward on a flight. In the poem, the steward cries at an interaction between the Dungy and her child, which seems like an unusual reaction. However, when the steward explains the context that he viewed it in — a scene of intimacy between a Black mother and her baby — the story takes on a deeper meaning. Although the premise is simple, her use of language and dialogue takes words on a page and transforms them into complex, realistic ideas. Dungy also gave a sneak peek into her next poetry collection, which she states will be a “love story” about America.

After the reading was finished, students talked to the authors and got their books signed. Both poets interacted with the students and welcomed the gratitude, appreciation and commentary that students supplied about the event.

The February readings by the poets brought thoughtfulness and artistry to Tech. Poetry@Tech is set to host another reading in the coming fall semester.