“Paddington in Peru” is jam-packed with heart-warming adventure

Everyone’s favorite bear returns to the big screen on Valentine’s Day with “Paddington in Peru.” Fans of the series will be familiar with the brown bear who ended up in London a couple of movies prior, but, now, Paddington heads to South America for the franchise’s third installment.

The reason for Paddington’s homecoming revolves around his aunt Lucy. Paddington and the Browns receive a letter from Reverend Mother at the Home for Retired Bears describing Lucy’s unusual behavior. They decide on a family trip to Peru to check on Lucy, but they discover that she is missing, leading them straight into the dense jungles of Peru. All the while, the themes of familial connection and tension drive the film’s storyline. The Brown’s daughter, Judy, may leave for college, the family faces an ancient conflict, and Paddington may leave the Browns for his old home in Peru.

The strongest element of the movie is its visuals. The opening sequence is a blend of mixed media, including paint strokes, a dollhouse-esque set and a creative use of maps. These elements pull the audience right into Paddington’s tale. With many recent movies opting for a bland and grayscale color palette, “Paddington in Peru” illustrates a beautiful, bright environment.

Aside from the film’s change of scenery, there has also been a major change in its cast: Sally Hawkins, who previously played Mary Brown, left the production. The role of Mary Brown, the matriarch of the Brown family, was a key element in the first two films’ heart-warming atmosphere, but Emily Mortimer has now replaced Hawkins. While Mortimer holds her own in the film, longtime fans might feel Hawkins’s absence.

In addition, Dougal Wilson took over directing from Paul King, who had worked on the first two films. Wilson has directed numerous music videos, but “Paddington in Peru” is his first feature film. Despite being a “Paddington” freshman, Wilson fills in the role of director with his own style.

Olivia Coleman and Antonio Banderas are Paddington newcomers, but their performances are the strongest out of the main cast. Adding to the Paddington franchise’s heartwarming atmosphere, Coleman’s performance (including a surprise musical number) and her comedic timing are a delight to watch. She commands the screen as Reverend Mother. Likewise, Banderas as Hunter Cabot — a man with mysterious family lore — gives a theatrical performance that fits Paddington’s storybook charm.

While new additions to the cast are splendid, some of the core cast is sidelined. The Brown family, which was integral to the first two films, is barely in this story, but the family’s parents, Henry Brown (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown, manage to make the most of their little screen time. Bonneville’s performance in particular finds the perfect medium between grumpy businessman and loving dad.

On the other hand, the children are irrelevant, despite much of the story serving as a metaphor for Judy Brown (Madeleine Harris) leaving for college. As Mrs. Brown learns to accept that Paddington may leave London for his home in Peru, she comes to terms with her daughter’s departure, as well. At least, that is how the story would have progressed if it weren’t for Judy Brown’s underdeveloped narrative arc. “Paddington in Peru” is a solid comedy-adventure, but it lacks the emotional heart of the previous installments.

But its callbacks to the previous films never get old — the marmalade gimmick continues in this movie without ever feeling tired. And, although London and its British charm are absent, Peru is as captivating an environment for Paddington’s journey as London was. Finally, while there might be fewer sentimental themes, connection between family still drives the film’s conclusion.

Fans who are looking for the nostalgic appeal of Paddington might be disappointed in this new sequel, but “Paddington in Peru” promises a fresh tale of adventure and comedy.