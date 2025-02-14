Girlpuppy shines at Abortion Access Benefit Series

No matter your stance on the issue, it is generally understood that a woman’s access to an abortion is at risk now more than ever. The people of Ground Control Touring (GCT) know the significance of coming together to support a common cause such as this. Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., GCT decided to jump in and promote their now annual Abortion Access Benefit Series this year, hosted in eight different cities across the nation. The third annual event took place on Jan. 25 in NYC, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta drawing many attendees there to support the cause.

The event was held only five days after the inauguration of the 47th president of the United States who recently froze funds that subsidize abortions, this event was a source of comfort for many. In between sets, people shared words of encouragement and donated money.

The Masquerade’s Purgatory housed local and neighboring artists and bands. Up first was Atlanta native, Zoe Bayani, whose music feels nostalgic and dreamy. Bayani and her band had the audience swaying and then head-banging with songs like “Bummer.”

Coming all the way from New Orleans to play in the benefit was indie-alternative band Video Age, who followed Bayani with fresh songwriting and ‘80s AM pop waves. Following them was Playytime who had the crowd pushing, shoving and releasing their built-up emotions. The hardcore screamo group had an explosive set with lyrics cutting to the core.

Pike Company came next — a four-piece band from the surrounding area. Along with their clean ‘60s pop sonic influence, they came with a small tote bag they passed on throughout the crowd. Inside were the cutest stickers, a smart promotion move, that could be kept for free. They also kindly let an audience member keep the tote bag.

Critically acclaimed indie-rock group Omni brought their lean, rhythmic sound and played a number of their hits from 2016 to their most recent, “Plastic Pyramids.” There was a lot of Talking Heads and Television influence in their sound. Omni had Girlpuppy, set to headline the event, join them on the stage for their final song of the set which earned cheers from the audience.

The artists in the lineup were not limited to Atlanta locals. Up next was Birmingham, Ala. native, Jahnah Camille. Camille is praised in her community for her statement, gut-wrenching songwriting on top of a synthy dream-pop presence. She fittingly captured the attention of everyone in the room with her words of heartbreak and betrayal.

Last, but certainly not least, Girlpuppy graced the stage. Leading woman, Becca Harvey, said a few words about how important the night was to her and how grateful she was for Grand Touring for putting on an event like this. After that, she gave David Lynch a shout-out and played catchy and cutting new single “Champ.”

The indie-rock scene has their eyes on Girlpuppy for good reason. She just recently announced her newest project and sophomore record, “Sweetness,” set to release on Mar. 28 via Captured Tracks. With the album announcement came another stinging new single called, “I Just Do!” to hold fans over until spring release. The track is about enduring different types of pain and enjoying it because it feels nice in a peculiar kind of way.

Differing from “Windows,” her lush, most recent single off the new album, “I Just Do!” is heavier lyrically and instrumentally. The people at the Masquerade were lucky enough to hear the new single first along with a few more unreleased tracks that could potentially be on the project.

Girlpuppy will be playing “Sweetness” from top to bottom in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Atlanta at The EARL (21+) on April 4.

All proceeds from the Abortion Access Benefit Series went directly to an organization called Noise For Now (NFN). NFN is “beating the drum for a world in which we all are free to make decisions about our bodies and our futures.”