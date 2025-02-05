Sonic the Hedgehog themed café pops up in Atlanta

After Sonic the Hedgehog’s surge in popularity over the past few years, the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Café has launched in Atlanta. Initially launching in San Diego, Calif. with a pop-up currently stationed in Chamblee, Ga., the Speed Café brandished the slogan “Gotta Go Fast Food.” These locations have both promised limited-time, Sonic-themed novelty foods and merchandise to all kinds of demographics.

Upon hearing the news through TikTok of the Speed Café reaching just outside of the Metro Atlanta area, with a grand opening on the weekend of Jan. 18, people from all around Atlanta made plans to visit. An unpriced menu can be found on the official café Instagram (@sonicthehedgehogspeedcafe). It was a pleasant surprise to find that vegan options, such as faux chicken tenders, were available for a diverse group of consumers.

The outside of the café is unassuming, other than a banner with Sonic’s face over the sign of the original space it was occupying. Tiny decals of characters on the window decorate the storefront, and customers pose for photos with the Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog cardboard cutouts. Adam Tsang — one of the two owners — greeted customers and informed them whether there would be a wait, which could be around 15 minutes.

The inside is designed to resemble a Sonic level from the original Sega Genesis console. The ceiling has golden rings hanging from it, and the floor is covered in grassy patches with cardboard trees. The café is a tight squeeze, though, only holding around 30 people and five circle-shaped tables. Against one of the walls, a TV is set up with a PlayStation to play various Sonic the Hedgehog video games.

Two main concerns come up during the ordering process: the prices and lack of gluten-free options. The Chaos Spear Fries come with cheese, marinara and pepperoni on top, and the Ultimate Fearless Dog is a hot dog with the same toppings as the fries but with added bacon. Drinks and sides are not included with entrées, unless ordering the combos or meals (both $54.99 before tax). If it is within your budget, getting a meal or combo would probably be the better deal, as it comes with an entrée, side, beverage and T-shirt.

The presentation of the meals themselves isn’t anything astonishing or generally special. The hot dogs, sandwiches and fries all come in disposable cartons with characters printed onto them. The slushies and milkshakes come in standard plastic cups with stickers of the café logo on them. Overall, the taste of everything is reminiscent of foods you could put in the oven and throw things on top to get the same results. The Smashing Echidna slushy — named after Knuckles — is overwhelmingly sweet with an artificial aftertaste. The Blue Blur Slushy is the better of the two options. The Sweet Amy Shake tastes like a standard strawberry milkshake with a bit more sugar than usual. The Spicy Knuckles Sandwich is reminiscent of a Chick-fil-A sandwich, but the food isn’t the most filling, staying firmly on the snackier side. If you plan a visit, have some money set aside and not too much of an appetite.

Generally, the café is a fun experience. The owners — Adam Tsang and Johnny Baek — are very honest and accommodating. Though it can be crowded during rush, it also quickly quiets down. The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Café is an excellent spot for friends and fans to catch up and have fun. The food is nothing extraordinary, but you are definitely paying for the novelty of it all. The vibes are great and made for cute pictures for groups and couples. The space is also child-friendly, so a few families are able to safely walk in and entertain their kids. For those wanting a fine dining experience, this hotspot may not be for you. However, if you are looking for somewhere to hang out and chat for a few hours and play games, it is a perfect fit. The Speed Café is only open for a couple of months, so make sure to stop by between now and the end of February before it disappears.