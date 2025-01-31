Comedy meets suspense in “Clue” at Fox Theatre

The national tour of “Clue” made a pit-stop at the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 2. The celebrated play, based on the movie of the same name and the board game “Clue,” is a murder mystery set in 1952 that attempts to identify the killers of seven victims in a single night.

First performed in 2020 at the Cleveland Play House, the play has been performed hundreds of times since and has revived interest in the movie despite its mediocre reception at the time. Although there are some crafty elements of direction and set mechanics in the theater performance, a large part of the content of the play is borrowed from the movie.

The Technique spoke to Tari Kelly, a theater veteran of 35 years, who has enacted Mrs. White in the national tour of Clue.

“Audiences today have a hunger for nostalgia. People love new content too, but there is always a space for shows like ‘Clue,’ which have timeless value,” Kelly said.

Set in the opulent Boddy Manor, an English country house, the play introduces butler Wadsworth, the cook, maid Yvette and the six main characters of the game — Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock and Mrs. Scarlet. Wadsworth serves as a narrator as well, setting the stage for the events to come. The characters then reveal their oddities one by one to add to the memorability of their names and outfits.

Wadsworth then adds intrigue to the plot by revealing more about each of the guests, which helps the audience gauge their motivations and potentially gives them clues to solve the mystery about to unfold. As bodies pile up rather humorously, suspense builds until all is unraveled at the end.

“There are a few things I made up about Mrs. White — that her husband was successful and that she was his assistant. It explains many of the small behaviors I do, even if the audience doesn’t specifically notice them. I think part of Mrs. White also feels what happened to her husband was justified and doesn’t believe she did anything wrong,” Kelly said.

Aside from Kelly, whose portrayal of the dark and mysterious Mrs. White masterfully builds tension in the piece, Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth and John Shartzer as Mr. Green are standout performers. Wadsworth’s role is particularly demanding due to the character’s importance as the host and function as a storyteller. Despite a tight runtime of 80 minutes, the show is dense with narrative and develops each character in great detail.

The effortless chemistry between the characters stems from nearly 300 performances together on the national tour. Several scenes required the characters to be in perfect synchronization with each other while peeping out from doors, breaking into dances or turning in the same direction together for dramatic effect.

“My favourite moment on tour was us visiting every theme park in Florida together during the day and doing the tour at night. Behind the scenes, I like to scare people, which works well because I’m dressed in black. I once got in trouble because someone screamed while the play was on, so I don’t do that anymore. Every sound check, we check in with each other and read each other better,” Kelly said.

While the witty script and expressive acting made “Clue” a success, the set design and technical work shone alongside. Revolving set elements opened up secret passageways, majestic chandeliers fell dramatically and lightning struck through the windows of the manor. When heavy set-changing work was needed, the comical scene transition movements of the actors helped distract the audience from the mechanics. The majestic venue, which was densely packed for the night, also made the experience memorable.

“The Fox Theatre is ornate, gorgeous and vast. It’s huge, but you feel intimacy as if you are encompassed by the audience. I feel like singing when I perform at this venue. Backstage, there is still a 95-year-old elevator which is run by an operator, which lends this theater a special touch,” Kelly said.

Although some elements of the play felt out of touch with the contemporary United States — such as homophobia and a McCarthy-era targeting of communists — others seemed just as relevant today.

“The main theme of the play — being suspicious of each other, reporting on each other — we were discussing how it’s coming back today. We are worried about immigration and DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion], and how the discussion around them feels like we are going back to that time,” Kelly said.

“Clue” is an entertaining package that leaves viewers thinking and guessing till the very end, giving them their money’s worth with each shock reveal. For tickets and more information about the Atlanta leg of the tour, visit atlanta.broadway.com/shows/clue.