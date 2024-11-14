Vir Das previews upcoming Atlanta show

Award-winning Indian actor-comedian Vir Das returned to the United States on Nov. 8 to resume his international “Mindfool” tour. The 45-year-old performer, who in 2023 won an International Emmy award for his “Landing” special on Netflix, is set to host the 2024 edition of the glamorous television award show on Nov. 25 in New York.

In recent years, Das has called out what he refers to as the suppression of India’s mainstream media. The Technique spoke to the artist prior to the first show of his U.S. tour.

“I don’t think comedians need to speak truth to power, comedians merely have to speak funny to people. This is an expectation people place on us, but speaking truth to power is more your job [as a journalist],” Das said.

Entering the country soon after Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Das — who frequently uses impressions of Trump in his comedic routines and publicity — had a humorous take on the change in power.

“I’m not sure about policies, but I do think this will be a good time for comedy, things like SNL [Saturday Night Live] skits. There will be a demand for thoughtful comedy. Whenever there is a culture, people create a counterculture and I’m sure we will see something similar here,” Das said.

The comedian’s connection with the U.S. began long before his recent tours. Das first came to the country to study economics at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., where he concentrated on theater and performance. Given the proximity of his Atlanta show’s venue — the Tabernacle — to Tech and Georgia State University, Das shared some advice for Indian international students attending his show.

“Plans can change — I came to the U.S. to study economics and work at a firm, but a teacher of an acting course changed my life. The U.S. college system is more flexible than what you have in India and Europe. You can take a combination of economics, theater, soccer, anything you like. Coming to a new country is always a great experience, so come with an open mind,” Das said.

In the past three years, Das’s comedic career has faced dramatic ups and downs. His monologue at the Kennedy Center in Washington, titled “I Come From Two Indias,” which exposed double standards in India, was met with criminal charges of defamation and sedition back home. Despite these setbacks — which took a personal toll on him and made him consider quitting comedy — Das continued to receive critical acclaim for his work, receiving one Emmy nomination in 2021 and winning an Emmy in 2023. While initially hesitant, Das acknowledged how his career had transformed in this period.

“I’m not someone who reflects on my journey while I’m in it. It’s like playing blackjack — I keep hitting and hoping I get lucky, rather than looking at the hand I have. Yet, I want to be grateful. Yes, more people are coming in, I am performing at larger venues and doing more shows. Think about the odds of this happening — I went to school in Noida near Atta Bazaar, and from there I made it to Carnegie Hall and the Emmys,” Das said.

The successful artist shed some light on what audiences could expect from his latest tour, which started in Mesa, Ariz. on Nov. 8 and culminates at the Union Chapel in London on Dec. 6.

“We have some fresh content — this is a show about happiness. Many comedy shows revel in despair, but this is one that makes you happy and sends you back home. Eight weeks ago, I was shooting in London when I got the news that we sold out two shows in Mumbai in quick time. I lost my voice that day, which took me six weeks of recovery. That made me frame content around losing your voice and what it means to have a voice,” Das said.

Das also touched upon his role as the International Emmys host later in the month. Incidentally, he is the first Indian to be invited to host the prestigious awards night.

“I need to do a six-and-a-half minute opening monologue, similar to an SNL skit. In that, I need to contextualize — read the mood of the audience, and also tell people about myself, where I come from,” Das said.

Aside from the tour, Das spoke about his other creative commitments, in the filmmaking and OTT space.

“Immediately speaking, I co-directed a movie called “Happy Patel” which is produced by and features Aamir Khan. I am knee-deep in a Netflix special, which should be out early next year. The “Mindfool” tour in India earlier this year was also the largest tour in Indian comedy. After [the] Union Chapel [performance], I’m just going to sleep! It’s been exhausting,” said Das.

Vir Das will take the stage at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on Nov. 17. For more information about tickets and the tour, visit virdas.in/tour.