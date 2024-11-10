“Juror #2” brings suspense to the courtroom

Renowned director and actor Clint Eastwood’s latest film, “Juror #2,” hit theaters on Nov. 1. Set in Georgia, and starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and J.K. Simmons in key roles, the film is a low-budget jury thriller that nonetheless makes the most of Eastwood’s directing talent.

In the movie, jury member Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) grapples with the realization that he has specific knowledge in the murder case he is asked to adjudicate upon. Hoult’s portrayal of Kemp, as an average family man, is convincing while understated. His suppressed facial expressions during different stages of the jury trial convey a palpable sense of deep unease. The primary moral dilemma in the film is captured well through his emotional appeals in favor of the accused and contrasting expressions when dealing with the consequences of an acquittal.

The main suspense mechanism in “Juror #2” is the lack of irrefutable evidence or imagery of someone committing the crime, leaving both the protagonist and the audience with a figment of doubt. As pressure mounts on Kemp to reveal what he knows, there are several near-misses that drive up anxiety for the audience. Screenplay writer Jonathan Abrams pulls together a motley crew for the jury, whose seemingly mismatched backgrounds slowly reveal themselves to be useful in making a decision on the case and pushing Kemp further into a corner.

While the film is primarily a jury drama, there are several other elements Eastwood brings into play. Through Toni Collette’s (“The Sixth Sense”) character, Eastwood comments on the interplay of politics and legal verdicts. The character analysis of the accused within the jury discussion also covers numerous perspectives — domestic abuse, gang violence, redemption, familial bonds and the conflict between duties towards family and towards the state. There are occasional elements of humor, through Kemp’s conversations with his wife Allison Crewson (Zoey Deutch, “Something From Tiffany’s”) and throwaway opinions expressed during the jury discussion to counter the overall gravity of the film’s setting.

Veteran actor J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”) as flower shop owner Harold provides a major plot twist and holds his own as a conscientious and curious jury member. Cedric Yarbrough (“Kung Fu Panda 4”) as Marcus serves as an antagonist to Kemp and constantly seems close to exposing the latter, increasing the element of suspense. Collette showcases steeliness as a lawyer, tenacity in her pursuit of the truth and resoluteness when questioned about her conviction regarding the case. Gabriel Basso (“Super 8”) as suspect James Michael Sythe brings emotional depth to the tough, troubled male archetype, showcasing vulnerability alongside sturdy resolve.

In keeping with Eastwood’s reputation of being an efficient director, “Juror #2” is a well-edited and concise package. Each scene of the film is purposeful and loaded with hints that enhance the mystery. But the film sacrifices elements of character exploration in a quest for thrill and suspense. The bulk of the storytelling is from Kemp’s perspective, with most of the remaining narrative told through Killebrew’s experiences.

This trade-off ultimately means “Juror #2” suffers from a lack of character depth and memorability. While the storyline is engaging, there are few lines or scene elements that remain in the memory aside from a fight at a pub that was central to the trial. Cinematographer Yves Bélanger depicts this vividly, re-shooting the fight from different perspectives. The shaky camerawork reminiscent of horror films in some scenes offers a hint about the plot to follow. Some characters had potential to be developed further, such as defense lawyer Eric Resnick (Chris Messina, “Argo”), suspect Sythe and Kemp’s wife Crewson. In a bid to stick to commonplace locations and events and avoid distractions, the set design is also unremarkable.

All in all, “Juror #2” is a well-narrated jury drama that cleverly integrates suspense and moral dilemmas into the storyline. With the film slated for a limited release in just 50 theaters in the United States, it is unlikely to develop into a pop culture phenomenon here. However, it rewards viewers for staying invested throughout and extends Eastwood’s creative legacy.