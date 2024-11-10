“Heretic” explores faith and fear through film

After the release of the first trailer for “Heretic,” the film’s premise became a major topic of contention. The trailers gave similar vibes to “Barbarian” and “Saw,” but the A24 credit appearance left audiences confused and perplexed. However, the actual film, while very interesting and well-acted, turned out to be fairly predictable with major pacing issues.

Many film fans know Hugh Grant from rom-coms, where he tends to play the very likable and charismatic lead. In this film, Grant is able to use his personality and charm to create an interesting villain, Mr. Reed. Grant uses his rom-com past to help diffuse tension and make people let their guards down around his character.

Grant’s approach to this role makes scenes later on when he is revealed as the villain still very interesting because he is able to maintain that initial appeal. Grant is clearly enjoying himself which is always a wonderful addition to any performance.

The same phenomenal acting can be said about the film’s two leads, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, who play Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton respectively. Thatcher has established herself as an up-and-coming scream queen with roles in both “Yellowjacket” and “The Boogeyman.” She seems very comfortable in her role, selling exactly how terrified she is of Mr. Reed. Sister Barnes is more confident while Sister Paxton is more timid and nervous, making Paxton’s character development interesting and showcases how she is able to rise up in tough and horrifying decisions.

However, even with the great acting and really nice set design, the film suffers from pacing issues. The film is 110 minutes long, and more than 60 minutes take place either in the living room or the house’s chapel. It creates a repetition and slowness in a film that needs momentum to fully work.

Additionally, the ending of the film felt too rushed. While the other rooms that the main characters walk through are meant to look scary, these scenes’ design is a bit like a letdown.

While the final part of the film felt like a proper ending, it was very similar to “A Quiet Place,” which makes sense they both have some of the same writers, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. However, just like the duo’s previous film, “Heretic” suffers from pacing issues and ends with ideas and concepts still left on the table, leaving audiences craving answers. In any case, the film is definitely one that is better in theaters and should be seen soon to avoid spoilers.