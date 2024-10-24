Gregory Alan Isakov serenades Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

On the first truly chilly day of the autumn season, thousands of folk music fans gathered at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Buckhead to witness lyrical powerhouse Gregory Alan Isakov as he coheadlined with fellow folk rock artist Ray LaMontagne. The two delivered a sincere and gorgeous celebration of music, complete with an open, respectful appreciation from the crowd.

Isakov has consistently released music since 2004. His albums “This Empty Northern Hemisphere” and “That Sea, The Gambler” are considered pivotal anthems in the modern folk genre. His most recent release “Appaloosa Bones” recycles his classic sound as he blends bare-bones production with his signature honest songwriting.

As concert-goers made the long, uphill trek to the venue on the night of the show, the unspoken dress code became abundantly apparent. Long skirts, overalls and sweaters were popular outfit choices for the occasion, as each attendee chose to wear some variation of fall-inspired clothing. Most notably, many decided to copy Isakov’s iconic fedora in an endearing effort to match with the performer.

As Isakov took to the stage and began “Southern Star,” one thing became very clear: this was not a typical concert. There was no yelling or jumping or pushing in an effort to get closer to the stage. Instead, the crowd was completely laid-back, sitting in their seats instead of standing, content to simply admire the display of music.

Isakov created something of a sanctuary in the amphitheater, an imaginary bubble of safety surrounding the outdoor venue. For fear of jeopardizing the tranquility, the crowd was silent and respectful in their admiration, besides a few that quietly sang along to their favorite songs.

He played “The Fall” off of his latest release, an astounding song to hear live. The production on the song conveys its enormity as Isakov repeats its mantra: “We all break a little.” It is a tune of healing, recovery and redemption. Falling is an innate part of humanity, and Isakov captures the significance of getting back up through his songwriting, making it an emotional moment for the amphitheater.

The singularity of Isakov’s show can largely be attributed to his use of instrumentation. There were multiple guitars, a keyboard and a piano, a banjo, a violin and an upright bass on stage. Watching his band perform was akin to watching an orchestra; they acted as one unit but took turns delivering solos and appreciating each others’ musicality, playing off each other only as talented performers could.

As the opening notes to “Big Black Car” rang out, Isakov and the venue delivered the iconic opening line together, “You were a phonograph, I was a kid / I sat with an ear close, just listening.” As his biggest song to date, “Big Black Car” was the loudest the crowd got all night, chorusing the powerful lyrics together.

However, his lesser known songs also proved to be equally as moving. In particular, his first encore song “Dark Dark Dark” was an impressive moment for Isakov and his band. They gathered around a central mic and played together, each taking a turn soloing. The banjo riffed, the violin crooned and Isakov strummed his guitar as he leaned in to sing the lyrics. It was playful in a way, and the band’s enjoyment for their music radiated from the stage and brought a much-needed warmth to the venue.

Isakov announced that the next song would be his last, and he began “The Stable Song.” Widely considered to be one of his best, the track was Isakov’s lullaby to the audience. It juxtaposes the past and present and depicts Isakov’s struggle to accept who he is now. He mourns the naïve innocence and raucous emotions of his youth, and he uses his vocal prowess to deliver six minutes of yearning to his audience.

Above all else, Gregory Alan Isakov is a showman, and his music can never be correctly understood or appreciated until seen live. Listening to his recorded songs on Spotify could never compare to the raw passion and intensity of seeing him perform them under the moon on a chilly, fall night. If you ever get the chance to bear witness to his music in person, definitely do not waste it.