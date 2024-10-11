“Talk Tuah:” from a meme “tuah” podcast

The moment that internet sensation Haliey Welch did that notorious street interview, a podcast was inevitable. Plenty of media companies were after her talents, but media mogul Jake Paul won her over thanks to his elaborate content portfolio. Although still relatively new, “Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch” has grown to be one of the most popular podcasts in the world, peaking at No. 3 on the Spotify US charts.

Welch’s newfound fame can be attributed to a viral street interview that was conducted in Nashville, Tenn. The interviewer asked Welch, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Her response would forever live in the annals of history; “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” Welch said with great emphasis. The interview spread like wildfire with everyone and their mother knowing about this single interview moment. The phrase “hawk tuah” is an onomatopoeia of spitting prior to conducting a fellatory act. The reason the interview became so popular is still unknown, but Welch’s tone and message certainly played a major factor. The meme only grew further when celebrities like Conor McGregor asked to find the “hawk tuah” girl. Welch has taken advantage of her new found fame, and “Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch” is just the start for Welch in search of becoming a cultural icon.

“Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch” is a weekly podcast hosted by Welch and a group of producers that invite guests to discuss a wide variety of important topics. Guests ranged from Internet personality JoJo Siwa, who is known from her “Dance Moms” stardom and other influencer endeavors, to Welch’s friends from her hometown. The conversation captivates the audience by discussing topics from relationships, where Welch tends to bring up her “pookie,” to life experiences. When tuning into the podcast every week, Welch does a good job of keeping her audience on their toes, listeners never know what stories or topics will be brought up next. The podcast itself can be seen as entertaining at times, extracting some interesting stories from guests, but also makes listeners question whether the conversation needs to be broadcasted to a greater audience. Despite the critics, “Talk Tuah” has quite the allegiance of fans that have taken the internet by storm.

Welch’s fans have not yet named their fandom, but her supporters rival that of “Barbz,” with Nicki Minaj, and “Swifties,” with Taylor Swift. “Talk Tuah” fans have edited photos to include “guests” which never appeared on the podcast. The most notable “guests” are Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un and former president and Tech alum, Jimmy Carter. Welch addressed the topic in episode three of the podcast, she called the people that created the doctored images “a*******,” but former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was the guest on the episode, pointed out that the fandom was “incredible.” On top of making new “guests,” “Talk Tuah” fans made graphics of Welch addressing topics which were never discussed on the podcast. These graphics range in subject and have reached almost every corner of the internet. The fandom, whether genuine or a façade, helped make “Talk Tuah” into the cultural phenomenon that it is today.

Despite the mixed feelings about the podcast, Welch tackled the topic of her fame in the video announcing her podcast; “Y’all really thought I was done? I’m just getting started, baby,” she said to her critics. Welch lived up to her promise so far, on top of having the podcast, she also live-streamed on Kick at DreamHack Atlanta. Although “Talk Tuah” may not be everyone’s favorite, Welch will continue to create episodes and make the most of the opportunity that she has been afforded.