Humor meets sincerity in “My Old Ass”

Megan Park’s second written and directed film, “My Old Ass,” premiered in select theaters on Sept. 13 and was released nationwide on Sept. 27. Park, known to many for her acting role in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” also wrote and directed “The Fallout,” which garnered several awards.

Set in a cranberry farm in rural Ontario, the film unfolds during the summer before Elliott (Maisy Stella, “Nashville”) departs for college in Toronto. On her birthday, Elliott and her two friends — played by Maddie Ziegler (“The Fallout”) and Kerrice Brooks (“The Cypher”) — decide to take mushrooms. During her psychedelic journey, Elliott encounters her 39-year-old self, portrayed by Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”).

The unexpected encounter with her older self becomes a turning point for Elliott. The 39-year-old version of her offers advice, helping her navigate the challenges of growing up and moving for college, reconnecting with family and understanding the intricacies of romantic relationships.

The film stands out with its wit and humor, yet also delivers tear-jerking moments. The cast has undeniable chemistry, especially in the sweet, heartfelt scenes between Elliott and her mom, which are sure to resonate with many viewers.

Chad, played by Percy Hynes White (“The Gifted”), is a boy who comes to help Elliott’s father with the farm for the summer. His dynamic with Elliott is electric, and the two actors work well together, adding depth to the film.

The film also uses visual symbolism to deepen its narrative. The cranberry farm, for example, can be seen as a metaphor for both fertility and stagnation. Elliott’s life is “about to begin” as she says, yet she remains stuck in the comfort of her familiar surroundings.

One notable drawback in the film is the cinematography. While the saturated color palette aims to portray summer, it comes across as overly stylized, reminiscent of a commercial rather than a feature film. The hyper-saturated visuals occasionally feel disconnected from the emotional depth of the story, as if the film is trying too hard to appear aesthetically pleasing without adding any real texture or mood to the narrative.

The soundtrack is also somewhat forgettable. Though there are a few nostalgic needle drops from the early 2000s, the music does not offer any standout moments that leave a lasting impression.

Additionally, there is perhaps one too many boat-riding montages. While these scenes seem intended to highlight Elliott’s connection to her hometown, they feel more like filler and do not significantly add to the film’s depth.

What the film does surprisingly well is its portrayal of queer characters in a refreshingly normal light. The characters’ sexualities are integrated naturally into the story without unnecessary focus or negativity. It is refreshing to see fully developed characters, allowing for more authentic and nuanced representation.

“My Old Ass” is a great blend of wit, emotion and insightful storytelling. While its script is funny, it does not shy away from heartfelt moments. Despite some critiques, the movie shines in its portrayal of genuine relationships and personal growth. It is a must-see for fans of coming-of-age stories.