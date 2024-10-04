Do BookTok novels live up to their hype?

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Mass

“A Court of Thorns and Roses,” more popularly known as ACOTAR, explores the longstanding hatred and prejudice between the human world and the immortal faerie realm, Pyrthian. For those who have not read a book about faeries since elementary school, this book does an amazing job of incorporating the magic and whimsy associated with faeries with more mature themes of romance and brutality. Mass’ writing is enrapturing, making the reader feel as if they are Feyre, the human protagonist, experiencing the faerie realm for the first time. Feyre is a strong-willed and dangerously curious woman who is not afraid to stand up for herself, her friends and her family — even against the wrath of immortal beasts. Her brave yet naive nature is captivating, making it nearly impossible to both predict her next move and put the book down.

ACOTAR is the first of five books in the series. BookTok has coined the phrase “ACOTAR hangover,” which describes feelings of the emptiness and longingness readers feel after finishing the series. ACOTAR is a perfect escape from reality as it transports the reader to a world full of magic, love, war, and friendship, and so it makes sense as to why this book and its series are so highly recommended.

“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

It is clear why this book has been on BookTok for years. Ng’s ability to storytell is captivating as it lures readers into the affluent and picturesque Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio. The story follows the Richardson family, who, just like their hometown, appears seemingly perfect. However, when the wild and free newcomer, Mia Warren, and her daughter move to town, they become a threat to the Richardsons’ and Shaker Heights’ orderly nature, pushing the reader to question the character’s true motives. Ng seamlessly integrates the issues of social hierarchies, abortion and race into her writing by exposing each character’s own struggles, flaws and prejudices. In addition, there are some tumultuous forbidden romances and town gossip. Ng’s descriptive and enrapturing writing leaves a lasting impression, with memorable characters and settings even years after reading. For those who enjoy the book, the enthralling Hulu mini-series starring the talented Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington is highly recommended. But, as always, it is best to read the book first.

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

For fantasy lovers and avid BookTok users, “Fourth Wing” is a familiar title. The thrilling story follows protagonist Violet Sorrengail as she, through determination and grit, survives the trials of Basgiath War College to become a dragon rider. Like many stories that follow a “Chosen One,” she is faced with doubt from all sides as her path was never meant to lead to soaring on the back of a dragon, but she prevails and discovers a power that was in her all along.

The pace is fast, and the writing keeps readers engaged. It may not be as highly regarded as “Throne of Glass” or “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” but it resides in the same realm as other elite YA fantasy novels of this time (such as the works of Sarah J. Maas, Cassandra Clare, Leigh Bardugo, etc.). Those who love those authors will likely enjoy “Fourth Wing.”

Yarros does an outstanding job of conveying the brutality and cutthroat nature of the war college, and the immersive magic system she has created is captivating. However, for readers looking for the perfect enemies-to-lovers arc, this is not done as effectively. There is a not-so-subtle jump from extreme enemies to infatuated lovers for two characters within the span of what feels like two pages. The romance is passionate and captivating but crosses the line into absurdity. Aside from this, it does live up to the BookTok hype.

“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

This book is undeniably controversial. It is incredibly easy to read this book in a single sitting as it is extremely enjoyable. Like most Colleen Hoover books, the writing is mediocre at best, but sometimes a mediocre romance novel is needed. Unlike most Colleen Hoover books, “It Ends With Us” reaches new levels of emotion, dealing with sensitive topics such as domestic violence. Hoover does a nice job of making the reader feel as if they are Lily Bloom, the protagonist, falling in love with a man who turns out to be every parent’s worst fear for their daughter’s partner.

However, the quality of the writing is not anything special. There is no doubt that the pace is fast and entertaining, but the book does not offer a deep plot or complex characters that leave readers marveling at its artistry. It feels akin to a guilty pleasure, like a trashy reality TV show one might binge before bed. Although this book has received mixed reviews, it serves a purpose and has a place in the world of BookTok.

“We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart

“We Were Liars” is a book that does not feature the most beautiful, poetic writing, nor the most elaborate, grand plot, and it may not be the best book ever written. But it is memorable. The less one knows, the better, as it is an incredibly smart book that breaks the pattern so many books tend to follow. “We Were Liars” surprises the reader. Much of this impact likely comes from approaching the book without prior knowledge, making it an especially enjoyable read. It is short and fast. There is no need to look up a summary — just go read it.